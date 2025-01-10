iifl-logo-icon 1
Panther Industrial Products Ltd Balance Sheet

62.74
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

0.13

-0.02

-0.28

Net Worth

1.62

1.53

1.38

1.12

Minority Interest

Debt

7.42

7.42

7.42

7.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.04

8.95

8.8

8.54

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.05

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.99

8.89

8.78

8.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.2

9.04

8.85

8.72

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.15

-0.07

-0.22

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

9.05

8.96

8.81

8.55

