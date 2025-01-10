Panther Industrial Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
0.13
-0.02
-0.28
Net Worth
1.62
1.53
1.38
1.12
Minority Interest
Debt
7.42
7.42
7.42
7.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.04
8.95
8.8
8.54
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.05
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.99
8.89
8.78
8.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.2
9.04
8.85
8.72
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.15
-0.07
-0.22
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
9.05
8.96
8.81
8.55
