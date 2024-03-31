To

The Members,

M/s. Panyam Cements and Mineral Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of PANYAM CEMENTS AND MINERAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the LOSS and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Director is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in para h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: no remuneration was paid by the Company to its directors during the year;

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed pending litigations by way of a note in the Contingent Liabilities in its financial statements - Refer Note on Contingent liabilities to the Ind AS financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such there were no material foreseeable losses thereon;

iii. there are no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund; therefore, delay in transferring such sums does not arise;

iv. a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement;

v) no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) based on our examination and as explained to us which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has no feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

for K.S. RAO & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firms Regn.No.003109S

(P. GOVARDHANA REDDY)

Partner Place : Hyderabad M.No.029193

Date : 29-05-2024 UDIN : 24029193BKFELI1197

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Statement on the matters specified in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that

i) in respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment:

a) (A) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets

b) the Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year;

e) on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder;

ii) in respect of Companys inventory:

a) the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancy of 10% or more were not noticed on such physical verification. There are no inventories lying with third parties as at year-end;

b) the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees from a Nationalised Bank on the basis of security of Current assets, the statements filed by the company with Bank are in disagreement with books of account. For the reasons given below:

S. No. Particulars Values at NRV Books of account (A) at Cost Statements Submitted to the Bank (B) Variance (B)-(A) 1 Raw materials 156.18 159.86 3.68 2 Work-in-progress 958.73 1,007.29 48.55 3 Finished goods 193.95 184.37 -9.58 4 Coal 222.7 222.68 -0.02 5 Stores and spares 293.57 293.57 0 6 Packing materials 30.49 30.49 - Total 1,855.62 1,898.25 42.63

iii) during the year the Company has not made any investment in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured , to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on Para 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) in view of our comment in the sub para (iii) above compliance with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act does not arise;

v) the Company has not accepted deposits from public during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the Para 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

vi) We examined the Cost records maintained by the company and we are of the opinion that prima facie the records maintained by the company are not adequate.

vii) according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, sales tax , service tax Customs Duty, Excise duty Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities;

b. there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

c. there were no disputes as at 31.03.2024 to the extent of depositing the current year dues. However PF Authorities, Electricity Board and Excise Duty Authorities have approached NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ) claiming the amounts as mentioned below pertaining to earlier years owed by the erstwhile Management and the company has shown as Contingent Liability as on 31.03.2024

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Period to which amount relates Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 PF delay charges/ damages for belated payments 1999-2020 526.76 NCLAT, Chennai The Electricity Act, 2003 Dues to APSPDCL 2017-2019 4,916.12 Supreme Court See note below* Central excise, Service Tax Dues due to Central Excise, Service Tax 2017-2020 3,122.21 NCLAT, Chennai Securities & Exchange Board of India Penalties for non-compliance 2017-2019 14 Supreme Court See note below** The Building and Other Construction Workers Act,1966 Cess on Building construction 2016-2017 46.92 AP High Court

Note*:

* NCLAT, Chennai has dismissed the appeal filed by AP Southern Power Department challenging the Resolution Plan, The same was later challenged at Supreme Court during the year under review.

** SAT decided the case in favour of company, but SEBI filed an appeal in Supreme Court of India against SAT order.

viii) the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Para 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

ix) a) the Company has been taken over by the new management through NCLT

Order and the new management has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest. b) the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lender; c) during the year under report the company has availed the term loans and applied for the purpose for which they are obtained; d) We are of the opinion that funds borrowed for Short term basis are not utilised for long term purposes e) the Company does not have subsidiaries, joint ventures. Hence reporting under Clauses 3(ix) ( e ) and (f) is not applicable;

x) (a) the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Hence reporting under Clauses 3(x) (a) is not applicable;

(b) the Company has not made preferential allotment during the year

xi) (a) based on examination of the books and records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit;

(b) no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 during the year and up to the date of this Report with the Central Government;

(c) no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year;

xii) the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

xiii) the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv) (a) the Company has an internal audit system, in our opinion, which needs to be strengthened;

(b) the reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv) during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable;

xvi) a) the Company is not required to register under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 ;

b) the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India;

d) the Company does not have any Core investment Company as a part of its group of Companies;

xvii) the Company had incurred cash loss of Rs. 38.96 crore in the immediately preceding financial year and during the year an amount of Rs. 38.96 crore incurred cash losses;

xviii) there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, Para 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not obligated to spend the amount under CSR Obligations as per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Para 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable;

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial statements of Panyam Cements and Mineral Industries Ltd ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management over ride of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, It is informed by the Company that it is in the process of establishing and documenting internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. For the year under report, we relied upon the manual controls adopted by the Management In our opinion these controls are to be strengthened.

