Summary

Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries Ltd(PCMIL) incorporated in 1955 has diverse interests in cement, chemical and engineering. The companys cement plant at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 5.31 lac TPA. Other capacities are 10000 tpa for steel wire, 14850 tpa for calcium carbide and 1800 tpa for acetylene black. PCMIL manufactures portland cement under the brand name Pyramid. Its steel wire division came into existence when Deccan Wires was amalgamated with the company. The companys major clients include Union Carbide, Geep Industrial Syndicate, Lakhanpal National, IOC, Chemplast, etc.It installed additional generating sets to overcome the power cuts imposed by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Board. Its cement division is in the process of fabricating a grate cooler in-house, to change the existing planetory cooler which will enhance the capacity of the kiln.In 1999-2000, the operations in the chemical division continued to be suspended and the company is seeking permission for closure of the division. The cement division is also under strain due to steep fall in realisations. The Cement Division was incurring losses due to its inability to operate continuously at optimum levels on account of inadequate working capital and high cost of production. Thereafter, the Cement Unit resumed production activities from May, 2006 onwards. The Company modernized cement unit by enhancing the capacity of the kiln No.1 from 550 M.Tonnes per day to 1800 TPD costing Rs 70

Read More