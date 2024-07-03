Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹184.6
Prev. Close₹180.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.39
Day's High₹185.45
Day's Low₹172
52 Week's High₹263.25
52 Week's Low₹88.52
Book Value₹-258.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)146.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.02
8.02
0.4
16.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-177.27
-122.29
-62.45
-281.87
Net Worth
-169.25
-114.27
-62.05
-265.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
166.06
208.08
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-20.19
-2.1
Raw materials
0
-0.07
-51.03
-49.93
As % of sales
0
0
30.72
23.99
Employee costs
-3.36
-9.26
-14.83
-13.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-20.98
-102.44
-31.7
0.69
Depreciation
-5.14
-6.72
-9.36
-7.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.25
Working capital
70.4
-253.95
-22.89
-8.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-20.19
-2.1
Op profit growth
-71.62
422.08
-124.6
-19.74
EBIT growth
-34.31
-767.74
-91.02
-3.44
Net profit growth
-86.71
402.26
9,636.01
-103.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Srinisha Jagathrakshakan
Independent Director
vasudevan raghavan
Independent Director
Ramachandran Balachandran
Non Executive Director
Narayanasamy Elamaran
Independent Director
S A Ramesh Rangan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G. Sai Prashanth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries Ltd(PCMIL) incorporated in 1955 has diverse interests in cement, chemical and engineering. The companys cement plant at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 5.31 lac TPA. Other capacities are 10000 tpa for steel wire, 14850 tpa for calcium carbide and 1800 tpa for acetylene black. PCMIL manufactures portland cement under the brand name Pyramid. Its steel wire division came into existence when Deccan Wires was amalgamated with the company. The companys major clients include Union Carbide, Geep Industrial Syndicate, Lakhanpal National, IOC, Chemplast, etc.It installed additional generating sets to overcome the power cuts imposed by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Board. Its cement division is in the process of fabricating a grate cooler in-house, to change the existing planetory cooler which will enhance the capacity of the kiln.In 1999-2000, the operations in the chemical division continued to be suspended and the company is seeking permission for closure of the division. The cement division is also under strain due to steep fall in realisations. The Cement Division was incurring losses due to its inability to operate continuously at optimum levels on account of inadequate working capital and high cost of production. Thereafter, the Cement Unit resumed production activities from May, 2006 onwards. The Company modernized cement unit by enhancing the capacity of the kiln No.1 from 550 M.Tonnes per day to 1800 TPD costing Rs 70
Read More
The Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹182.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is ₹146.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is ₹88.52 and ₹263.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.16%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 108.49%, 6 Month at -24.13%, 3 Month at 10.67% and 1 Month at 29.25%.
