Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Share Price

182.5
(0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open184.6
  • Day's High185.45
  • 52 Wk High263.25
  • Prev. Close180.95
  • Day's Low172
  • 52 Wk Low 88.52
  • Turnover (lac)1.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-258.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)146.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

184.6

Prev. Close

180.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.39

Day's High

185.45

Day's Low

172

52 Week's High

263.25

52 Week's Low

88.52

Book Value

-258.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

146.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 4.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.02

8.02

0.4

16.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-177.27

-122.29

-62.45

-281.87

Net Worth

-169.25

-114.27

-62.05

-265.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

166.06

208.08

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-20.19

-2.1

Raw materials

0

-0.07

-51.03

-49.93

As % of sales

0

0

30.72

23.99

Employee costs

-3.36

-9.26

-14.83

-13.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-20.98

-102.44

-31.7

0.69

Depreciation

-5.14

-6.72

-9.36

-7.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.25

Working capital

70.4

-253.95

-22.89

-8.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-20.19

-2.1

Op profit growth

-71.62

422.08

-124.6

-19.74

EBIT growth

-34.31

-767.74

-91.02

-3.44

Net profit growth

-86.71

402.26

9,636.01

-103.02

No Record Found

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Srinisha Jagathrakshakan

Independent Director

vasudevan raghavan

Independent Director

Ramachandran Balachandran

Non Executive Director

Narayanasamy Elamaran

Independent Director

S A Ramesh Rangan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G. Sai Prashanth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd

Summary

Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries Ltd(PCMIL) incorporated in 1955 has diverse interests in cement, chemical and engineering. The companys cement plant at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 5.31 lac TPA. Other capacities are 10000 tpa for steel wire, 14850 tpa for calcium carbide and 1800 tpa for acetylene black. PCMIL manufactures portland cement under the brand name Pyramid. Its steel wire division came into existence when Deccan Wires was amalgamated with the company. The companys major clients include Union Carbide, Geep Industrial Syndicate, Lakhanpal National, IOC, Chemplast, etc.It installed additional generating sets to overcome the power cuts imposed by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Board. Its cement division is in the process of fabricating a grate cooler in-house, to change the existing planetory cooler which will enhance the capacity of the kiln.In 1999-2000, the operations in the chemical division continued to be suspended and the company is seeking permission for closure of the division. The cement division is also under strain due to steep fall in realisations. The Cement Division was incurring losses due to its inability to operate continuously at optimum levels on account of inadequate working capital and high cost of production. Thereafter, the Cement Unit resumed production activities from May, 2006 onwards. The Company modernized cement unit by enhancing the capacity of the kiln No.1 from 550 M.Tonnes per day to 1800 TPD costing Rs 70
Company FAQs

What is the Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd share price today?

The Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹182.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is ₹146.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is ₹88.52 and ₹263.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd?

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.16%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 108.49%, 6 Month at -24.13%, 3 Month at 10.67% and 1 Month at 29.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 95.00 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 4.93 %

