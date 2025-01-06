iifl-logo-icon 1
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

171.95
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd

Panyam Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-20.98

-102.44

-31.7

0.69

Depreciation

-5.14

-6.72

-9.36

-7.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.25

Working capital

70.4

-253.95

-22.89

-8.89

Other operating items

Operating

44.27

-363.12

-63.95

-16.46

Capital expenditure

0

-8.72

3.78

25

Free cash flow

44.27

-371.85

-60.17

8.53

Equity raised

-521.77

-133.52

2.78

11.88

Investing

0.01

-5.07

0.71

30.15

Financing

198.68

41.28

4.43

55.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-278.81

-469.16

-52.24

106.14

Panyam Cement : related Articles

No Record Found

