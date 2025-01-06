Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-20.98
-102.44
-31.7
0.69
Depreciation
-5.14
-6.72
-9.36
-7.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.25
Working capital
70.4
-253.95
-22.89
-8.89
Other operating items
Operating
44.27
-363.12
-63.95
-16.46
Capital expenditure
0
-8.72
3.78
25
Free cash flow
44.27
-371.85
-60.17
8.53
Equity raised
-521.77
-133.52
2.78
11.88
Investing
0.01
-5.07
0.71
30.15
Financing
198.68
41.28
4.43
55.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-278.81
-469.16
-52.24
106.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.