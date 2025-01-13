iifl-logo-icon 1
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

183
(4.13%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.02

8.02

0.4

16.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-177.27

-122.29

-62.45

-281.87

Net Worth

-169.25

-114.27

-62.05

-265.01

Minority Interest

Debt

349.34

230.93

140.5

131.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

180.09

116.66

78.45

-133.97

Fixed Assets

133.89

108.04

49.96

84.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0.06

0.04

27.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

45.98

6.13

21.4

-245.57

Inventories

18.8

10.8

0.92

8.81

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.18

1.37

0

23.49

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

50.63

27.8

21.91

131.37

Sundry Creditors

-11.6

-29.49

-0.82

-25.76

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-15.03

-4.35

-0.61

-383.48

Cash

0.13

2.43

7.05

0.2

Total Assets

180.09

116.66

78.45

-133.95

Panyam Cement : related Articles

No Record Found

