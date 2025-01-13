Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.02
8.02
0.4
16.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-177.27
-122.29
-62.45
-281.87
Net Worth
-169.25
-114.27
-62.05
-265.01
Minority Interest
Debt
349.34
230.93
140.5
131.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
180.09
116.66
78.45
-133.97
Fixed Assets
133.89
108.04
49.96
84.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.06
0.04
27.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
45.98
6.13
21.4
-245.57
Inventories
18.8
10.8
0.92
8.81
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.18
1.37
0
23.49
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
50.63
27.8
21.91
131.37
Sundry Creditors
-11.6
-29.49
-0.82
-25.76
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-15.03
-4.35
-0.61
-383.48
Cash
0.13
2.43
7.05
0.2
Total Assets
180.09
116.66
78.45
-133.95
