Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172
(0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:12:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

166.06

208.08

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-20.19

-2.1

Raw materials

0

-0.07

-51.03

-49.93

As % of sales

0

0

30.72

23.99

Employee costs

-3.36

-9.26

-14.83

-13.54

As % of sales

0

0

8.93

6.5

Other costs

-2.96

-12.96

-104.47

-127.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

62.91

61.14

Operating profit

-6.33

-22.31

-4.27

17.36

OPM

0

0

-2.57

8.34

Depreciation

-5.14

-6.72

-9.36

-7.01

Interest expense

-11.34

-87.77

-33.89

-23.77

Other income

1.83

14.36

15.83

14.11

Profit before tax

-20.98

-102.44

-31.7

0.69

Taxes

0

0

0

-1.25

Tax rate

0

0

0

-180.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.98

-102.44

-31.7

-0.55

Exceptional items

0

-55.44

0.26

0.23

Net profit

-20.98

-157.89

-31.43

-0.32

yoy growth (%)

-86.71

402.26

9,636.01

-103.02

NPM

0

0

-18.93

-0.15

