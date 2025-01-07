Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
166.06
208.08
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-20.19
-2.1
Raw materials
0
-0.07
-51.03
-49.93
As % of sales
0
0
30.72
23.99
Employee costs
-3.36
-9.26
-14.83
-13.54
As % of sales
0
0
8.93
6.5
Other costs
-2.96
-12.96
-104.47
-127.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
62.91
61.14
Operating profit
-6.33
-22.31
-4.27
17.36
OPM
0
0
-2.57
8.34
Depreciation
-5.14
-6.72
-9.36
-7.01
Interest expense
-11.34
-87.77
-33.89
-23.77
Other income
1.83
14.36
15.83
14.11
Profit before tax
-20.98
-102.44
-31.7
0.69
Taxes
0
0
0
-1.25
Tax rate
0
0
0
-180.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.98
-102.44
-31.7
-0.55
Exceptional items
0
-55.44
0.26
0.23
Net profit
-20.98
-157.89
-31.43
-0.32
yoy growth (%)
-86.71
402.26
9,636.01
-103.02
NPM
0
0
-18.93
-0.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.