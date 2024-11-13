iifl-logo-icon 1
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Board Meeting

161.1
(-4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Panyam Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results Revised - Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - consideration and approval financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. - Other matters The Board have transacted the enclosed agenda items and the Exchange is requested to take note of same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 03:00 pm through Video conferencing/ Other audio visual means to consider and approval yearly financials and other matters. The notice is enclosed for your information. With reference to the subject mentioned above, please note that the board of directors in their Meeting No.01/2024-25 held today i.e., on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. IST has concluded at 04:30 p.m. through Video conferencing/ other audio visual means have transacted the business items as enclosed along with other requisite disclosures. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial result for the quarter and period ended 31.12.2023 and other matters Considered and approved financials along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Considered and approved the updated materiality disclosure policy. Appointed M/s. Advisory & Allianz, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as Internal Auditors for FY 2023-24. Appointed M/s. Ganti & Associates, Cost Accountants, Chennai as Cost Auditors for FY 2024-25. Other Matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

