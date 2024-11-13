|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Quarterly Results Revised - Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - consideration and approval financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. - Other matters The Board have transacted the enclosed agenda items and the Exchange is requested to take note of same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 03:00 pm through Video conferencing/ Other audio visual means to consider and approval yearly financials and other matters. The notice is enclosed for your information. With reference to the subject mentioned above, please note that the board of directors in their Meeting No.01/2024-25 held today i.e., on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. IST has concluded at 04:30 p.m. through Video conferencing/ other audio visual means have transacted the business items as enclosed along with other requisite disclosures. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial result for the quarter and period ended 31.12.2023 and other matters Considered and approved financials along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Considered and approved the updated materiality disclosure policy. Appointed M/s. Advisory & Allianz, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as Internal Auditors for FY 2023-24. Appointed M/s. Ganti & Associates, Cost Accountants, Chennai as Cost Auditors for FY 2024-25. Other Matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
