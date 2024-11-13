Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Revised - Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - consideration and approval financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. - Other matters The Board have transacted the enclosed agenda items and the Exchange is requested to take note of same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 03:00 pm through Video conferencing/ Other audio visual means to consider and approval yearly financials and other matters. The notice is enclosed for your information. With reference to the subject mentioned above, please note that the board of directors in their Meeting No.01/2024-25 held today i.e., on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. IST has concluded at 04:30 p.m. through Video conferencing/ other audio visual means have transacted the business items as enclosed along with other requisite disclosures. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024