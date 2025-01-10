To The Members of PAOS Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PAOS Industries Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows Statement for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined the following key audit matter to communicate in our report.

The company had made investment in the Joint Venture namely PAOS Productions, which become negative since FY 2021. The Company was one of the Partners in PAOS PRODUCTIONS till 30-09-2023. However, the Company has withdrawn its partnership from the said Joint Venture with effect 01-10-2023. Consequently, consolidation of accounts of the Company with the accounts of PAOS Productions for the year ending March 31, 2024 is not required and therefore the consolidated statements as at 31-03-2024 have not been prepared by the Company. Moreover, the carrying amount of Companys investment in the joint venture namely M/s PAOS Productions had become negative since more than two years on account of which the Standalone as well as the consolidated financial statements are same since then because according to provisions of Ind AS 28 when the Groups share of Losses in an equity-accounted investment equals or exceeds its interest in entity then the Group should not recognize any further losses unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of that entity. Hence, the company stopped booking its share of losses in PAOS Productions and the same fact had already been reported in the previous Financial Statements of company from 31-03-2021 onwards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required under the provisions of section 143(3) of the Act, we report that;

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation provided to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations as on March 31,2024;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There is no such amount, which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

g) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE - "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is not having any tangible fixed asset such as Property, Plant and Equipment. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(A) and (i)(b), (c), (d) & (e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) and (i)(b), (c), (d) & (e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) As there is no business operation in the company as such the company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ii) (a) of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues referred in sub- clause

(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. However, the Internal Auditors have not issued any Report.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year and the amount of cash losses during the year under review is Rs.12.59 Lakhs.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial control over the financial reporting of "PAOS Industries Limited" (the company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date:

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements:

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that-

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR RAKSHIT KHOSLA& ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

(POOJA SHARMA)

PARTNER

M. NO: 562557

FRN:017151N

PLACE: LUDHIANA

DATE: 23-05-2024

UDIN: 26562557BKAIPD2630