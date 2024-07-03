iifl-logo-icon 1
Paos Industries Ltd Share Price

57
(-1.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:00 PM

  • Open57.76
  • Day's High57.76
  • 52 Wk High76.6
  • Prev. Close57.76
  • Day's Low57
  • 52 Wk Low 9.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E26.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-20.96
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.79
  • Div. Yield0
Paos Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

57.76

Prev. Close

57.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

57.76

Day's Low

57

52 Week's High

76.6

52 Week's Low

9.5

Book Value

-20.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.79

P/E

26.87

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0

Paos Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Paos Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Paos Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.71%

Non-Promoter- 25.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paos Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.53

7.53

7.53

7.53

Preference Capital

1.99

1.82

1.66

2.96

Reserves

-23.83

-23.54

-23.25

-22.94

Net Worth

-14.31

-14.19

-14.06

-12.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.07

-0.07

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.3

-0.39

-0.14

-0.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0.37

0.14

0.05

Working capital

-0.06

0.07

-0.01

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,886.59

16.37

-51.01

56.46

EBIT growth

1,936.3

-356.79

-162.78

-39.95

Net profit growth

20,259.07

738.84

-99.11

-92.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.03

0.01

0.25

Paos Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paos Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjeev Bansal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Meenu Uppal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rama Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchika Gulati

Additional Director

Sharon Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paos Industries Ltd

Summary

Paos Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Raj Agro Mills Private Limited on June 18, 1990. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Raj Agro Mills Limited to Paos Industries Limited. The Company is presently not carrying on any business activity but earlier it was engaged in manufacturing of Vanaspati Ghee and Refined Oils. The manufacturing unit has installed capacities of 15,000 MTPA refined oil and 15,000 MTPA edible vegetable oil.During the year 2018-19, the Company changed its name from Raj Agro Mills Limited to Paos Industries Limited, altered its Object Clause to carry on the business activity of household soaps, detergents alike, shifted its Registered Office from the Union Territory of New Delhi to the State of Punjab.
Company FAQs

What is the Paos Industries Ltd share price today?

The Paos Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paos Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paos Industries Ltd is ₹34.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paos Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paos Industries Ltd is 26.87 and -2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paos Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paos Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paos Industries Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹76.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paos Industries Ltd?

Paos Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.71%, 3 Years at 94.09%, 1 Year at 382.54%, 6 Month at 89.63%, 3 Month at 4.81% and 1 Month at 0.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paos Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paos Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.29 %

