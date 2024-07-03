SectorFMCG
Open₹57.76
Prev. Close₹57.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹57.76
Day's Low₹57
52 Week's High₹76.6
52 Week's Low₹9.5
Book Value₹-20.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.79
P/E26.87
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
7.53
7.53
7.53
Preference Capital
1.99
1.82
1.66
2.96
Reserves
-23.83
-23.54
-23.25
-22.94
Net Worth
-14.31
-14.19
-14.06
-12.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.3
-0.39
-0.14
-0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0.37
0.14
0.05
Working capital
-0.06
0.07
-0.01
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,886.59
16.37
-51.01
56.46
EBIT growth
1,936.3
-356.79
-162.78
-39.95
Net profit growth
20,259.07
738.84
-99.11
-92.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.03
0.01
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjeev Bansal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Meenu Uppal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rama Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchika Gulati
Additional Director
Sharon Arora
Reports by Paos Industries Ltd
Summary
Paos Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Raj Agro Mills Private Limited on June 18, 1990. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Raj Agro Mills Limited to Paos Industries Limited. The Company is presently not carrying on any business activity but earlier it was engaged in manufacturing of Vanaspati Ghee and Refined Oils. The manufacturing unit has installed capacities of 15,000 MTPA refined oil and 15,000 MTPA edible vegetable oil.During the year 2018-19, the Company changed its name from Raj Agro Mills Limited to Paos Industries Limited, altered its Object Clause to carry on the business activity of household soaps, detergents alike, shifted its Registered Office from the Union Territory of New Delhi to the State of Punjab.
The Paos Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paos Industries Ltd is ₹34.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paos Industries Ltd is 26.87 and -2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paos Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paos Industries Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹76.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paos Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.71%, 3 Years at 94.09%, 1 Year at 382.54%, 6 Month at 89.63%, 3 Month at 4.81% and 1 Month at 0.45%.
