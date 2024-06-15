Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of PAOS Industries Ltd (the Company). Pursuant the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 34th AGM will be held on Tuesday 09th July 2024 at registered office of the compnay. Fixes Book Closure for 34th Annual General Meeting from 03rd July 2024 to 09th July 2024. Record date for e-voting at 34th Annual General Meeting has been fixed as Tuesday 02nd July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) In respect of 34th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Tuesday 09th July, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at registered office of the company please fins enclosed herewith proceedings of the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Please fins enclosed herewith Scrutinizers Report for 34th Annual General Meeting of PAOS Industries Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)