Paos Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.3
-0.39
-0.14
-0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0.37
0.14
0.05
Working capital
-0.06
0.07
-0.01
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-3.36
0.05
-0.01
-0.38
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.21
Free cash flow
-3.36
0.05
-0.01
-0.59
Equity raised
-36.13
-32.52
-35
-42.95
Investing
-2.74
2.74
0
0
Financing
24.93
0.23
26.28
26.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.31
-29.5
-8.73
-17.38
