Paos Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
7.53
7.53
7.53
Preference Capital
1.99
1.82
1.66
2.96
Reserves
-23.83
-23.54
-23.25
-22.94
Net Worth
-14.31
-14.19
-14.06
-12.45
Minority Interest
Debt
14.39
14.24
14.12
12.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.08
0.05
0.05
0.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.06
0.04
0.06
0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.07
0.08
0.08
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
0.08
0.05
0.07
0.08
