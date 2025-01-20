Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
27.72
EBIT growth
11.09
Net profit growth
20,259.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
RoCE
-10.79
RoNW
7.55
RoA
-53.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.71
-0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.41
-0.02
Book value per share
-20.39
-15.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
-15.52
-397.66
P/CEPS
-2.03
-448.83
P/B
-0.43
-0.6
EV/EBIDTA
-116
-131.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
-95.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.61
0.6
Net debt / equity
-1
-1.31
Net debt / op. profit
-63.38
-79.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
Other costs
0
0
