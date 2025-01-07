Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-3.01
-0.08
-0.05
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-3.06
-0.15
-0.13
-0.27
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.24
-0.2
-0.18
Other income
0.03
0
0.19
0.2
Profit before tax
-3.3
-0.39
-0.14
-0.27
Taxes
0
0.37
0.14
0.05
Tax rate
0
-95.88
-98.66
-21.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.3
-0.01
0
-0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.3
-0.01
0
-0.21
yoy growth (%)
20,259.07
738.84
-99.11
-92.77
NPM
0
0
0
0
