Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 10th January, 2025 have inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking shareholders approval for the regularisation of appointment/Change in Designation of Mrs. Sharon Arora (DIN: 09450764), as an Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years. 2. Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Bhambri, Practising Company Secretary (CP No. 9491) of M/s Rajeev Bhambri & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot / e-Voting process.

Paos Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of board meeting held on 14.11.2024 to approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 alongwith other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Paos Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PAOS Industries Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 05th day of August 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at registered office of the company situated at Village Pawa G.T. Road Near Civil airport Ludhiana. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed to the exchange that the Board in its meeting held today i:e, Monday, 5th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 together with Limited Review Report. b. Issuance and Allotment of 1280843 (Twelve Lakhs Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty-Three) 8% Unlisted, Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Face Value of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each to M/s National Soap Mills in lieu of the purchase consideration of Rs. 12,80,84,300/- (Rupees Twelve Crore Eighty Lakh Eighty-Four Thousand and Three Hundred Only), for purchase of undertaking by the Company, as approved by the members in their Annual General Meeting held on 9th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Paos Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PAOS Industries Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 16th day of July 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at registered office of the company Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 16th July, 2024 inter alia transacted business as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)

Paos Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and take on record the Auditors Report on the Financials; b. Related Party Transaction for purchase of undertaking from M/s National Soap Mills Partnership Firm (Partners being relative of Mr. Sanjeev Bansal Managing Director of the Company); c. To approve and fix the day date time and venue of the upcoming 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company for the financial year 2023-24. d. To consider and approve the draft Directors Report alongwith all the necessary annexures for Financial Year 2023-24. e. Any other matter with permission of Chairperson. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of PAOS Industries Ltd (the Company). Audited Financial results for quarter ans year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule Ill - Part A), and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 19th April, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company.

