|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|15 Jun 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Pursuant the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 34th AGM will be held on Tuesday 09th July 2024 at registered office of the compnay. Fixes Book Closure for 34th Annual General Meeting from 03rd July 2024 to 09th July 2024.
