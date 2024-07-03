iifl-logo-icon 1
Paos Industries Ltd Company Summary

Paos Industries Ltd Summary

Paos Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Raj Agro Mills Private Limited on June 18, 1990. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Raj Agro Mills Limited to Paos Industries Limited. The Company is presently not carrying on any business activity but earlier it was engaged in manufacturing of Vanaspati Ghee and Refined Oils. The manufacturing unit has installed capacities of 15,000 MTPA refined oil and 15,000 MTPA edible vegetable oil.During the year 2018-19, the Company changed its name from Raj Agro Mills Limited to Paos Industries Limited, altered its Object Clause to carry on the business activity of household soaps, detergents alike, shifted its Registered Office from the Union Territory of New Delhi to the State of Punjab.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.