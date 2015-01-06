iifl-logo-icon 1
Parichay Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

7.98
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.22

-1.5

-1.07

-0.35

Net Worth

-1.02

-0.3

0.13

0.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.41

1.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.02

-0.3

1.54

2.26

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.03

-1

1.51

1.86

Inventories

7.96

1.62

6.88

6.18

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.03

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0.81

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-8.99

-3.43

-5.37

-4.17

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.18

Cash

0.01

0.7

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

-1.02

-0.3

1.54

1.87

