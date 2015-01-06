Parichay Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.22
-1.5
-1.07
-0.35
Net Worth
-1.02
-0.3
0.13
0.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.41
1.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.02
-0.3
1.54
2.26
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.03
-1
1.51
1.86
Inventories
7.96
1.62
6.88
6.18
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.03
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.81
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-8.99
-3.43
-5.37
-4.17
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.18
Cash
0.01
0.7
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
-1.02
-0.3
1.54
1.87
