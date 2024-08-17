Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.98
Prev. Close₹8.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹7.98
Day's Low₹7.98
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-8.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.96
P/E199.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.22
-1.5
-1.07
-0.35
Net Worth
-1.02
-0.3
0.13
0.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.33
-1.01
3.45
-0.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rekha Singh
Independent Director
Asha Majhi
Independent Director
Manjulaben Panchal
Non Executive Director
Manisha Maneklal Patel
Independent Director
Prakashbhai Dataniya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Parichay Investments Ltd
Summary
Parichay Investments Ltd was incorporated on December 1, 1982 at Mumbai. The company was incorporated with the object to carry on the business of an investment Company and to buy, underwrite, invest in and acquire and hold shares, stocks, debentures, debenture- stock, bonds obligations and securities issued or gauranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debenture- stock, bonds, obligations and securities, issued or gauranteed by any government, state, dominions, sovereign rules commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, firm or person whether in India or elsewhere and to deal with and turn to count the same, provided always that no investment imposing unlimited liability on the Company shall be made. The company was originally promoted by Kalyani Tanna, Shirish Kamdar and Surendra Mehta. The companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
