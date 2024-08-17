Summary

Parichay Investments Ltd was incorporated on December 1, 1982 at Mumbai. The company was incorporated with the object to carry on the business of an investment Company and to buy, underwrite, invest in and acquire and hold shares, stocks, debentures, debenture- stock, bonds obligations and securities issued or gauranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debenture- stock, bonds, obligations and securities, issued or gauranteed by any government, state, dominions, sovereign rules commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, firm or person whether in India or elsewhere and to deal with and turn to count the same, provided always that no investment imposing unlimited liability on the Company shall be made. The company was originally promoted by Kalyani Tanna, Shirish Kamdar and Surendra Mehta. The companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

Read More