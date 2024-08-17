iifl-logo-icon 1
Parichay Investments Ltd Share Price

7.98
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Parichay Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.98

Prev. Close

8.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

7.98

Day's Low

7.98

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-8.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.96

P/E

199.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Parichay Investments Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2023

26 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Parichay Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parichay Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parichay Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.22

-1.5

-1.07

-0.35

Net Worth

-1.02

-0.3

0.13

0.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.33

-1.01

3.45

-0.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Parichay Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parichay Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rekha Singh

Independent Director

Asha Majhi

Independent Director

Manjulaben Panchal

Non Executive Director

Manisha Maneklal Patel

Independent Director

Prakashbhai Dataniya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parichay Investments Ltd

Summary

Parichay Investments Ltd was incorporated on December 1, 1982 at Mumbai. The company was incorporated with the object to carry on the business of an investment Company and to buy, underwrite, invest in and acquire and hold shares, stocks, debentures, debenture- stock, bonds obligations and securities issued or gauranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debenture- stock, bonds, obligations and securities, issued or gauranteed by any government, state, dominions, sovereign rules commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, firm or person whether in India or elsewhere and to deal with and turn to count the same, provided always that no investment imposing unlimited liability on the Company shall be made. The company was originally promoted by Kalyani Tanna, Shirish Kamdar and Surendra Mehta. The companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
