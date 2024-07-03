iifl-logo-icon 1
Parker Agro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated on 13th August, 1993 by converting the existing joint stock firm of the promoters carried under the name and style of M/s.Shri Krishna Associates. The Company is Indias largest independent liquid storage company. Presently, it is engaged in the business of renting storage tank farm at its facility near Kandla Port in Gujarat. The Group also has a petroleum distribution business, Import and export of gold and silver is conducted by the Company through RBI-nominated agencies and import license. The Company was carrying on the business of handing and providing warehousing facilities under the name and style of M/s Shri Krishna Associates with its principal place of business in Ahmedabad. It had set up an export oriented project of BSS Castor oil and Castor oil derivatives. In 1998-99, the pipeline for transportation of Oil from Oil-jetty to companys installation, under a new company named Associated Foreshore Pipeline Pvt Ltd. was executed, as required by the Kandla Port Trust Authorities, which saved transit loss and cost of transportation. The Company established an additional new pipeline of 12 inches along with the existing 8 inches pipeline from jetty to storage tank.The unit of the Company is located at plot No.3 &4, Block H at Kandla Port, Kutch District in Gujarat. Kandla Port is a site recognized by the Government authorities for export and import. The Company developed petroleum and edible oil storage tanks with connecting pipelines with port/jetty for directly loading & unloading ship. This storage and the rental income contributed a major portion of their total income. The Company overall has 14 storage tanks owned by it.

