Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Share Price

18.2
(9.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.8
  • Day's High19.8
  • 52 Wk High29.13
  • Prev. Close16.58
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 14.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

19.8

Prev. Close

16.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

19.8

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

29.13

52 Week's Low

14.01

Book Value

7.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.22%

Non-Promoter- 45.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.78

4.78

4.78

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.7

-1.76

-2.41

-1.51

Net Worth

4.08

3.02

2.37

3.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.2

9.83

7.68

10.19

yoy growth (%)

-77.57

27.95

-24.65

-88.39

Raw materials

0

-6.65

-2.11

0

As % of sales

0

67.71

27.47

0

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.71

-0.81

-0.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.28

-0.75

0

0.1

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.48

-0.45

Tax paid

-0.89

0.06

0.05

-0.03

Working capital

-0.86

-0.08

0.16

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.57

27.95

-24.65

-88.39

Op profit growth

149.13

-194.65

4.12

-104.41

EBIT growth

80.2

14,497.8

-104.75

-66.52

Net profit growth

218.07

-1,603.92

-38.7

-53.94

No Record Found

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagdish R Acharya

Non Executive Director

Shantaben J. Acharya

Non Executive Director

Natvarlal J Acharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikesh Kumar B. Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamlesh Kumar C. Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat K Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swetal C Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd

Summary

Parker Agro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated on 13th August, 1993 by converting the existing joint stock firm of the promoters carried under the name and style of M/s.Shri Krishna Associates. The Company is Indias largest independent liquid storage company. Presently, it is engaged in the business of renting storage tank farm at its facility near Kandla Port in Gujarat. The Group also has a petroleum distribution business, Import and export of gold and silver is conducted by the Company through RBI-nominated agencies and import license. The Company was carrying on the business of handing and providing warehousing facilities under the name and style of M/s Shri Krishna Associates with its principal place of business in Ahmedabad. It had set up an export oriented project of BSS Castor oil and Castor oil derivatives. In 1998-99, the pipeline for transportation of Oil from Oil-jetty to companys installation, under a new company named Associated Foreshore Pipeline Pvt Ltd. was executed, as required by the Kandla Port Trust Authorities, which saved transit loss and cost of transportation. The Company established an additional new pipeline of 12 inches along with the existing 8 inches pipeline from jetty to storage tank.The unit of the Company is located at plot No.3 &4, Block H at Kandla Port, Kutch District in Gujarat. Kandla Port is a site recognized by the Government authorities for export and import. The Company developed petroleum and edible oil storage tanks with connecting pi
Company FAQs

What is the Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd share price today?

The Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is ₹8.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is 0 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is ₹14.01 and ₹29.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd?

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.07%, 3 Years at 32.30%, 1 Year at -26.64%, 6 Month at -8.75%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -1.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.77 %

