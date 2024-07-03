Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹19.8
Prev. Close₹16.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹19.8
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹29.13
52 Week's Low₹14.01
Book Value₹7.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.7
-1.76
-2.41
-1.51
Net Worth
4.08
3.02
2.37
3.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.2
9.83
7.68
10.19
yoy growth (%)
-77.57
27.95
-24.65
-88.39
Raw materials
0
-6.65
-2.11
0
As % of sales
0
67.71
27.47
0
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.71
-0.81
-0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.28
-0.75
0
0.1
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.48
-0.45
Tax paid
-0.89
0.06
0.05
-0.03
Working capital
-0.86
-0.08
0.16
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.57
27.95
-24.65
-88.39
Op profit growth
149.13
-194.65
4.12
-104.41
EBIT growth
80.2
14,497.8
-104.75
-66.52
Net profit growth
218.07
-1,603.92
-38.7
-53.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagdish R Acharya
Non Executive Director
Shantaben J. Acharya
Non Executive Director
Natvarlal J Acharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikesh Kumar B. Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamlesh Kumar C. Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat K Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swetal C Pandya
Reports by Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
Summary
Parker Agro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated on 13th August, 1993 by converting the existing joint stock firm of the promoters carried under the name and style of M/s.Shri Krishna Associates. The Company is Indias largest independent liquid storage company. Presently, it is engaged in the business of renting storage tank farm at its facility near Kandla Port in Gujarat. The Group also has a petroleum distribution business, Import and export of gold and silver is conducted by the Company through RBI-nominated agencies and import license. The Company was carrying on the business of handing and providing warehousing facilities under the name and style of M/s Shri Krishna Associates with its principal place of business in Ahmedabad. It had set up an export oriented project of BSS Castor oil and Castor oil derivatives. In 1998-99, the pipeline for transportation of Oil from Oil-jetty to companys installation, under a new company named Associated Foreshore Pipeline Pvt Ltd. was executed, as required by the Kandla Port Trust Authorities, which saved transit loss and cost of transportation. The Company established an additional new pipeline of 12 inches along with the existing 8 inches pipeline from jetty to storage tank.The unit of the Company is located at plot No.3 &4, Block H at Kandla Port, Kutch District in Gujarat. Kandla Port is a site recognized by the Government authorities for export and import. The Company developed petroleum and edible oil storage tanks with connecting pi
Read More
The Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is ₹8.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is 0 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is ₹14.01 and ₹29.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.07%, 3 Years at 32.30%, 1 Year at -26.64%, 6 Month at -8.75%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -1.31%.
