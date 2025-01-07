Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.2
9.83
7.68
10.19
yoy growth (%)
-77.57
27.95
-24.65
-88.39
Raw materials
0
-6.65
-2.11
0
As % of sales
0
67.71
27.47
0
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.71
-0.81
-0.93
As % of sales
31.96
7.3
10.55
9.14
Other costs
-2.45
-2.83
-4.35
-8.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
111.43
28.88
56.68
87.03
Operating profit
-0.95
-0.38
0.4
0.38
OPM
-43.39
-3.9
5.28
3.82
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.48
-0.45
Interest expense
0
-0.04
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.12
0.07
0.17
Profit before tax
-1.28
-0.75
0
0.1
Taxes
-0.89
0.06
0.05
-0.03
Tax rate
69.81
-8.68
-1,036.45
-33.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.18
-0.68
0.04
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.18
-0.68
0.04
0.07
yoy growth (%)
218.07
-1,603.92
-38.7
-53.94
NPM
-99.2
-6.99
0.59
0.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.