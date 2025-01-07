iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.2
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.2

9.83

7.68

10.19

yoy growth (%)

-77.57

27.95

-24.65

-88.39

Raw materials

0

-6.65

-2.11

0

As % of sales

0

67.71

27.47

0

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.71

-0.81

-0.93

As % of sales

31.96

7.3

10.55

9.14

Other costs

-2.45

-2.83

-4.35

-8.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

111.43

28.88

56.68

87.03

Operating profit

-0.95

-0.38

0.4

0.38

OPM

-43.39

-3.9

5.28

3.82

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.48

-0.45

Interest expense

0

-0.04

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.12

0.07

0.17

Profit before tax

-1.28

-0.75

0

0.1

Taxes

-0.89

0.06

0.05

-0.03

Tax rate

69.81

-8.68

-1,036.45

-33.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.18

-0.68

0.04

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.18

-0.68

0.04

0.07

yoy growth (%)

218.07

-1,603.92

-38.7

-53.94

NPM

-99.2

-6.99

0.59

0.73

Parker Agrochem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.