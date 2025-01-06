Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.28
-0.75
0
0.1
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.48
-0.45
Tax paid
-0.89
0.06
0.05
-0.03
Working capital
-0.86
-0.08
0.16
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-3.5
-1.22
-0.27
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
0.5
0.38
Free cash flow
-3.5
-1.28
0.22
0.13
Equity raised
1.35
3.33
3.84
3.69
Investing
0
-1.7
-0.69
-0.24
Financing
0.42
0.07
0
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.72
0.42
3.37
3.68
