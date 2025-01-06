iifl-logo-icon 1
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.2
(9.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Parker Agrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.28

-0.75

0

0.1

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.48

-0.45

Tax paid

-0.89

0.06

0.05

-0.03

Working capital

-0.86

-0.08

0.16

0.14

Other operating items

Operating

-3.5

-1.22

-0.27

-0.24

Capital expenditure

0

-0.05

0.5

0.38

Free cash flow

-3.5

-1.28

0.22

0.13

Equity raised

1.35

3.33

3.84

3.69

Investing

0

-1.7

-0.69

-0.24

Financing

0.42

0.07

0

0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.72

0.42

3.37

3.68

