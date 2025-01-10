iifl-logo-icon 1
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

16.53
(-3.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.78

4.78

4.78

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.7

-1.76

-2.41

-1.51

Net Worth

4.08

3.02

2.37

3.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0.86

0.58

0.12

0.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.94

3.6

2.49

3.71

Fixed Assets

2.39

1.66

1.77

2.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.2

1.79

0.31

1.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.59

1.23

0.62

0.43

Debtor Days

71.17

Other Current Assets

2.01

1.82

1.71

1.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-1.03

-1.68

-0.59

Creditor Days

97.65

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.23

-0.34

-0.43

Cash

0.28

0.14

0.41

0.32

Total Assets

4.93

3.6

2.5

3.72

