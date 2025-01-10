Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.7
-1.76
-2.41
-1.51
Net Worth
4.08
3.02
2.37
3.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.86
0.58
0.12
0.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.94
3.6
2.49
3.71
Fixed Assets
2.39
1.66
1.77
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.2
1.79
0.31
1.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.59
1.23
0.62
0.43
Debtor Days
71.17
Other Current Assets
2.01
1.82
1.71
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-1.03
-1.68
-0.59
Creditor Days
97.65
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.23
-0.34
-0.43
Cash
0.28
0.14
0.41
0.32
Total Assets
4.93
3.6
2.5
3.72
