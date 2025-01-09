Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Management Discussions

This section contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on the certain assumptions and expectations of certain future events.

Overall Review

The unit of the Company is located at Plot No.3 & 4, Block ‘H at Kandla port, Kandla, Kutch District in Gujarat. The location of the unit is very ideal for the reason that Kandla port is a site recognized by the Government authorities for export and import. The Company has developed petroleum and edible oil storage tanks with connecting pipelines with Port/ Jetty for directly loading & unloading ship. These storage tanks are rented and the rental income shares a major portion of the Companys total income. The Company has in all fourteen storage tanks owned by it.

The Company was involved in the business of trading in commodities including silver. Subsequently, the Company decided to close down the businesses of dealing in bullions, currencies etc. However, the Company continues to carry on the business of renting of storage tank, trading in commodities including gold and silver and also shares and securities.

Industry Structure and developments

There are very few organised players in the field of commodities trading and renting of storage tank. As such these activities are carried out by large number or unorganised players and such activities are also carried out by organised players as incidental/ancillary/other activities.

The Commodities trading business is very volatile and risky in nature. There has been sweeping movements in the commodities in which the Company deals. Hence, the company has to take market position after considering various factors. As regards, business of renting of storage tank, there is more or less assured revenue stream. However, due to increased capacity available, the rates/realisation are under pressure. The Company, therefore, enters into firm contract with reputable corporate to have hedge against sudden drop in rent and to optimise its revenue from this segment.

Opportunities and threats

The volatility in the commodity prices provides both opportunities and poses threat. Hence, the Company weigh all aspects before venturing into the commodities trading. Due to general trade depression, lesser import of edible oil, increase in overall tank capacity at Kandla, the rent rates have come down substantially. However, in the time to come, if edible oil industry trade scenario improves, there may be more realisations from the renting of the storage tank.

Internal Control Systems & their adequacy

The Company practices an internal control system which ensures proper handling and management of its assets. The internal control system of the Company is geared towards achieving efficiency in operations, effective monitoring and compliances with all applicable laws and regulations. The Company regularly conducts internal audit programs. The internal control department of the Company functions under the guidelines of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The Company regularly reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggests improvement for strengthening them.

Outlook and Opportunities

The Companys one portion of income is dependent on the rent received from letting the tanks, and it is likely to increase in the near future if we get the permission of increase of heights of our storage tanks.

There is a strong undercurrent prevalent in the commodities market also, which is favourable for the company. Our main portion of income is from rent for giving storage tank on hire. At the same time, wherever found appropriate, the Company also undertake trading in commodities and its future market.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operationalperformance

The gross turnover of the Company has increased from Rs. 431.09 Lakhs to Rs. 545.50 Lakhs. Moreover, the profit before tax was also increase from Rs. 65.27 to Rs. 101.76 Lakhs in the previous yearwhich has been transferred to the Balance Sheet.

Financial Performance:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Current Year Previous Year Ended 31.03.2024 Ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations (Gross) 545.50 431.09 Add: Other Operating Income - - Less: Total Operating Expenditure 422.85 357.03 Profit before other income, interest, depreciation & tax 122.65 74.06 Add: Other Income 5.64 4.74 Profit before Interest Depreciation & Tax [PBIDT] 128.29 78.80 Add: Interest Income - - Earnings before Interest, Tax and Depreciation (EBITDA) 128.29 78.80 Less: Interest Expense 7.20 3.20 Less: Depreciation 19.33 10.33 Profit before tax 101.76 65.27 Less: Tax Expenses (4.83) - Profit for the year 106.59 65.27

Details of significant changes in key financial ratios are as given below:

Sr. No. PARTICULARS UOM F.Y.2022-23 F.Y.2023-24 Growth YOY 1 Revenue Growth % 431.09 545.50 26.54 2 EBITDA Lakhs 78.80 128.29 62.80 3 EBITDA Margin % 18.28 23.52 5.24 4 PBT Lakhs 65.27 101.76 55.91 5 PAT Lakhs 65.27 106.59 63.30 6 Net Worth Lakhs 301.73 407.92 35.19 7 ROE % % 21.63 26.13 20.93 8 Net Debt Lakhs 57.71 85.72 48.54 9 Debt Weight 0.12 0.18 50.00 Equity 1 1 - 10 Working Capital Ratio Times 1.03 1.62 57.28 11 Fixed Assets Turnover Ratio Times 2.51 2.69 7.17 12 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Times 1.37 1.50 9.49 13 Inventory Turnover Ratio Times N.A. N.A. - 14 Debtors Turnover Ratio Times 4.67 5.99 28.27 15 Interest Coverage Ratio Times 21.40 15.13 (29.30)

During the year under review, the revenue was increased due to better utilization/rate for storage tanks. Consequently, there was improvement in EBIDTA, PBT and PATwhich got further increased due to decrease in cost. Due to increase in level of activities, there was increase in Net Debt, Working Capital ratio during the year. Due to increase in debtors, there was increase in interest coverage ratio. However, due to operating efficiencies, there was improvement in debtors turnover ratio.

Risks and Concerns

The Company regularly insures all its assets to enable itself in case of any mis-happening. The Company has framed a risk management division which constantly monitors the Indian and international markets and guides the management of any sort of prevailing risk to the Company, as the Company is involved in the business of trading in commodities, gold & silver, which is highly volatile in nature. The commodities, gold & silver prices being internationally traded are affected by the global market demand and supply forces and the dollar rate. The risk management division plays a major role here.

Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front, including number of people employed

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

