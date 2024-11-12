iifl-logo-icon 1
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Parker Agrochem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
PARKER AGROCHEM EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024
Board Meeting9 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
PARKER AGROCHEM EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for taking on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202414 May 2024
PARKER AGROCHEM EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above we have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at Ahmedabad for taking on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Further in continuation of our letter dated 1st April 2024 it is hereby confirmed that the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of Parker Agrochem Exports Limited shall continue to remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 31st May 2024 (Both days inclusive). This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
PARKER AGROCHEM EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Parker Agrochem: Related News

