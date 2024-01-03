Parnav Sports Academy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.5
0.51
0.51
Net Worth
13.51
13.53
13.54
13.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.61
13.63
13.84
13.84
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.6
13.62
13.83
13.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.47
Debtor Days
0
0
0
2,051.62
Other Current Assets
13.29
13.29
13.52
13.49
Sundry Creditors
-1.04
-1.04
-1.08
-1.08
Creditor Days
0
0
0
1,507.31
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.09
-0.07
-0.11
Cash
0
0
0
0.06
Total Assets
13.6
13.62
13.83
13.84
