Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.5
0.51
0.51
Net Worth
13.51
13.53
13.54
13.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.26
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-81.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.2
As % of sales
0
0
0
77.43
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.21
0
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-81.37
Op profit growth
-14.81
-2.8
-39.2
-240.96
EBIT growth
44.63
148.32
-350.69
-93.17
Net profit growth
42.88
499.81
178.83
-104.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ankit Agrawal
Director
Deepak Kumar Tiwari
Independent Director
Radha Kumari
Off No 3 Flat No 8,
Pocket D Mayur Vihar Phase II,
New Delhi - 110091
Tel: 91-11-6565 0374
Website: http://www.parnavsports.com
Email: parnavsports@yahoo.com
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Reports by Parnav Sports Academy Ltd
