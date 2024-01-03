Parnav Sports Academy Ltd Management Discussions

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Operating in a volatile and uncertain environment, the Company demonstrated the resilience of its business model. The Company delivers robust profits in the financial year 2016-17. The highlights of the Companys performance are as mentioned above.

RESERVES AND SURPLUS

Rs. 201,977.73/- is being transferred to the reserve and surplus.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statement relate and the date of this report.

e) Risk Management

The Company has laid down the procedures to inform to the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures and the Board has formulated Risk management policy to ensure that the Board, its Audit Committee and its Executive Management should collectively identify the risks impacting the Companys business and document their process of risk identification, risk minimization, risk optimization as a part of a risk management policy/ strategy.

The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, Credit Risk, Foreign Exchange and Interest Risk, Competition, Business Risk, Technology Obsolescence, Investments, Retention of Talent and Expansion of Facilities etc. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, legal risk, etc. The Board reviews the risk trend, exposure and potential impact analysis and prepares risk mitigation plans, if necessary.

PERSONNEL

The Management-Employees relations remained very cordial throughout the year. Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of sincere and devoted services rendered by all the workers and staff at all levels.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the provision of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to establish an effective Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. In line with this the Company has framed a Vigil Mechanism Policy through which the Directors and Employees may report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct & Ethics without fear of reprisal.

The Employees and Directors may report to the Compliance Officer and have direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy is placed on the website of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainee) are covered under this Policy.

The following is a summary of Sexual Harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

a. No. of Complaints received: 0

b. No. of Complaints disposed off: 0

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There are no related party transactions in the year under Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the Company has not given any loans and guarantees. Details of Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, Extract of the Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 made under the provisions of Section 92 (3) of the Act in Form MGT -9 is annexed herewith.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

No Significant and Material orders has been passed by Securities Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchanges, Tribunal or Courts in the year under Report.

HUMAN RESOURCES INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of Business. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining top talent through superior Learning and Organizational Development. This is a part of Corporate HR function and is a critical pillar to support the Organisations growth and its sustainability in the long run.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations. Actual results could defer materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, Economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts Business and other ancillary factors.