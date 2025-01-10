To The Members of Parnax Lab Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Parnax Lab Limited ("the Company"], which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income], the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity for the year then ended and, notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"] in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard] Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"] and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the Statement of Change in Equity for the year ended on that date

Basis of Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs] specified under section 143(10] of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

5. The Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit Revenue is recognised when control of the products being sold has been transferred to the customer. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. In view of significance of the matter we applied following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because there is presumed fraud risk of revenue being overstated at period end by recognising certain transactions as revenue though control over those goods may not have transferred to the customers as at year- end by changing the timing of transfer of control. • Evaluated compliance of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys general IT controls and manual controls over the Companys systems which governs recording of revenue, creation of new customers and key controls over revenue cut-off in the general ledger. • Performed substantive testing by selecting statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year and year-end cut-off testing by verifying the underlying documents, which include testing contractual terms of sale contracts / invoices, shipping documents and proof of delivery to test evidence for transfer of control. • Evaluated adequacy of disclosures in relation to revenue in the standalone financial statements.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

9. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the Statement of Change in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

The Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year. Hence, the provisions of the section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any on its financial position in note no. 33 of its standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or

loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

Referred to as Annexure A in paragraph 17 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Parnax Lab Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets, in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable considering to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Physical verification of the assets has been carried out during the year pursuant to the programme in that respect. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed property tax receipts and lease agreement provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements as non current assets held for sale as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company, except for the following:

As at the Balance sheet date Description of property Gross carrying value Net carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company * Plot No 74, Govt. Industrial Estate, Masat, Silvassa 19,47,330 19,47,330 Parnax Lab Private Limited NA The Company holds possession from date of Merger Parnax Lab Private Limited and Naxpar Lab Private Limited merged with the Company vide merger order dated December 2, 2011, still not transferred in the name of Company Plot No 121, Govt. Industrial Estate, Masat, Silvassa 21,07,400 21,07,400 Parnax Lab Private Limited NA The Company holds possession from date of Merger Plot No 120, Govt. Industrial Estate, Masat, Silvassa 15,16,180 15,16,180 Naxpar Lab Private Limited NA The Company holds possession from date of Merger

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, neither any proceedings have been initiated during the year nor are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. In respect of Investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below.

Loans Advances in the nature of loans A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 210.00 -- - Joint Ventures -- - - Associates -- - - Others -- - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases:* - Subsidiaries 520.71 -- - Joint Ventures -- - - Associates -- - - Others -- -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loan are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loan or advances in the nature of loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) As the Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loan which are payable on demand and having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion, none of the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand, details of which are given below:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of Loans or advances in the nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) -- -- 520.71 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) -- -- - Total (A+B) -- -- 520.71 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans -- -- 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable. The Company has not made investment, provided any loans, guarantee and security during the year

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not any accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain cost records as per the provision of section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Amount (in Lacs) Period for which the amount relates (Assessment Year) Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty & Penalty 5.50 April 2003 to March 2005 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty & Penalty 0.26 April 2003 to Jan. 2006 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty & Penalty 0.43 Oct. 2001 to Oct. 2003 Custom, Excise, Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty & Penalty 0.82 June 2001 to Feb 2003 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty & Penalty 56.16 Jan. 2005 to Dec. 2006 Commissioner (Appeals)

* includes interest and penalty as per demand orders.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us. there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the

Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)? of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) We report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it had any unutilised funds as at the beginning of the year of the funds raised through issue of shares or borrowings in the previous year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year; hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company till the date of the audit report.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Referred to as Annexure B in paragraph 18(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Parnax Lab Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Parnax Lab Limited ("the Company") as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.