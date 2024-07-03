iifl-logo-icon 1
Parnax Lab Ltd Share Price

156
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open161
  Day's High167.5
  52 Wk High193.5
  Prev. Close163.2
  Day's Low144
  52 Wk Low 81
  Turnover (lac)31.01
  P/E75.56
  Face Value10
  Book Value19.56
  EPS2.16
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)179.18
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Parnax Lab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

161

Prev. Close

163.2

Turnover(Lac.)

31.01

Day's High

167.5

Day's Low

144

52 Week's High

193.5

52 Week's Low

81

Book Value

19.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

179.18

P/E

75.56

EPS

2.16

Divi. Yield

0

Parnax Lab Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Parnax Lab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parnax Lab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.29%

Non-Promoter- 27.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parnax Lab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.49

11.49

11.63

8.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.67

7.87

1.12

-3.79

Net Worth

21.16

19.36

12.75

4.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.37

7.67

5.8

5.27

yoy growth (%)

-69.1

32.33

9.92

-26.96

Raw materials

-1.45

-4.31

-2.71

-2.73

As % of sales

61.45

56.13

46.85

51.85

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.51

-0.88

-0.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.47

-2.47

-0.96

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.44

-0.53

Tax paid

0.12

-1.53

0.07

0.29

Working capital

-1

-2.28

3.43

-4.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.1

32.33

9.92

-26.96

Op profit growth

-183.21

-148.27

-277.68

-252.99

EBIT growth

-146.73

-175.52

-426.79

-207.7

Net profit growth

-43.51

-16.46

259.74

-34.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

188.71

167.61

163.03

89.52

95.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

188.71

167.61

163.03

89.52

95.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.77

0.33

0.21

0.66

Parnax Lab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parnax Lab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ami M Shah

Independent Director

T V Anantharaman

Independent Director

Yogesh Varia

Independent Director

Harish S Panpalia

Director & Chief Executive Off

Mihir Prakash Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Binoy Baiju Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parnax Lab Ltd

Summary

Parnax Lab Limited (Formerly Known as Krishna Deep Trade & Investment Ltd ) was incorporated in August, 1982. The Company changed the name from Krishna Deep Trade & Investment Ltd to Parnax Lab Limited effective on July 19, 2012. The Company is principally engaged in the business activities of manufacturing and export of Pharmaceutical Formulations. Initially, it was engaged in investment and financing activities.Naxpar Pharma Private Limited is Subsidiary Company of the Holding Company. With over two decades of rich experience behind it, the Naxpar Group is at the helm of innovation in the manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Herbal/Ayurvedic formulations & Nutraceuticals (FSSAI) products. The Naxpar Group is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is as a result of their diligence and perseverance that Naxpars prowess in pharmaceutical manufacturing has seen exponential growth and achievement, significant milestones such as the coveted ISO 9002 status from RWTUV, Germany for following Good Quality Systems in manufacturing and marketing of formulations for domestic and international markets. Naxpar initially began as a single-establishment - indicative of its resounding success and growing client base, the Company now has state-of-the-art accredited manufacturing facilities with high speed packing lines in Silvassa, in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.Naxpars key strength is manufacturing finished formulations for multinationals in India and abroad and i
Company FAQs

What is the Parnax Lab Ltd share price today?

The Parnax Lab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parnax Lab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parnax Lab Ltd is ₹179.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parnax Lab Ltd is 75.56 and 8.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parnax Lab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parnax Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parnax Lab Ltd is ₹81 and ₹193.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parnax Lab Ltd?

Parnax Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.93%, 3 Years at 43.40%, 1 Year at 83.72%, 6 Month at 59.84%, 3 Month at 35.44% and 1 Month at -6.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parnax Lab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parnax Lab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.70 %

