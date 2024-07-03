SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹161
Prev. Close₹163.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.01
Day's High₹167.5
Day's Low₹144
52 Week's High₹193.5
52 Week's Low₹81
Book Value₹19.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)179.18
P/E75.56
EPS2.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.49
11.49
11.63
8.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.67
7.87
1.12
-3.79
Net Worth
21.16
19.36
12.75
4.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.37
7.67
5.8
5.27
yoy growth (%)
-69.1
32.33
9.92
-26.96
Raw materials
-1.45
-4.31
-2.71
-2.73
As % of sales
61.45
56.13
46.85
51.85
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.51
-0.88
-0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.47
-2.47
-0.96
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.44
-0.53
Tax paid
0.12
-1.53
0.07
0.29
Working capital
-1
-2.28
3.43
-4.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.1
32.33
9.92
-26.96
Op profit growth
-183.21
-148.27
-277.68
-252.99
EBIT growth
-146.73
-175.52
-426.79
-207.7
Net profit growth
-43.51
-16.46
259.74
-34.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
188.71
167.61
163.03
89.52
95.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
188.71
167.61
163.03
89.52
95.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.77
0.33
0.21
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ami M Shah
Independent Director
T V Anantharaman
Independent Director
Yogesh Varia
Independent Director
Harish S Panpalia
Director & Chief Executive Off
Mihir Prakash Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Binoy Baiju Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Parnax Lab Ltd
Summary
Parnax Lab Limited (Formerly Known as Krishna Deep Trade & Investment Ltd ) was incorporated in August, 1982. The Company changed the name from Krishna Deep Trade & Investment Ltd to Parnax Lab Limited effective on July 19, 2012. The Company is principally engaged in the business activities of manufacturing and export of Pharmaceutical Formulations. Initially, it was engaged in investment and financing activities.Naxpar Pharma Private Limited is Subsidiary Company of the Holding Company. With over two decades of rich experience behind it, the Naxpar Group is at the helm of innovation in the manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Herbal/Ayurvedic formulations & Nutraceuticals (FSSAI) products. The Naxpar Group is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is as a result of their diligence and perseverance that Naxpars prowess in pharmaceutical manufacturing has seen exponential growth and achievement, significant milestones such as the coveted ISO 9002 status from RWTUV, Germany for following Good Quality Systems in manufacturing and marketing of formulations for domestic and international markets. Naxpar initially began as a single-establishment - indicative of its resounding success and growing client base, the Company now has state-of-the-art accredited manufacturing facilities with high speed packing lines in Silvassa, in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.Naxpars key strength is manufacturing finished formulations for multinationals in India and abroad and i
Read More
The Parnax Lab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parnax Lab Ltd is ₹179.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parnax Lab Ltd is 75.56 and 8.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parnax Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parnax Lab Ltd is ₹81 and ₹193.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Parnax Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.93%, 3 Years at 43.40%, 1 Year at 83.72%, 6 Month at 59.84%, 3 Month at 35.44% and 1 Month at -6.96%.
