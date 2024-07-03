Summary

Parnax Lab Limited (Formerly Known as Krishna Deep Trade & Investment Ltd ) was incorporated in August, 1982. The Company changed the name from Krishna Deep Trade & Investment Ltd to Parnax Lab Limited effective on July 19, 2012. The Company is principally engaged in the business activities of manufacturing and export of Pharmaceutical Formulations. Initially, it was engaged in investment and financing activities.Naxpar Pharma Private Limited is Subsidiary Company of the Holding Company. With over two decades of rich experience behind it, the Naxpar Group is at the helm of innovation in the manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Herbal/Ayurvedic formulations & Nutraceuticals (FSSAI) products. The Naxpar Group is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is as a result of their diligence and perseverance that Naxpars prowess in pharmaceutical manufacturing has seen exponential growth and achievement, significant milestones such as the coveted ISO 9002 status from RWTUV, Germany for following Good Quality Systems in manufacturing and marketing of formulations for domestic and international markets. Naxpar initially began as a single-establishment - indicative of its resounding success and growing client base, the Company now has state-of-the-art accredited manufacturing facilities with high speed packing lines in Silvassa, in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.Naxpars key strength is manufacturing finished formulations for multinationals in India and abroad and i

