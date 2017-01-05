To,

The Members of Parnax Lab Limited.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 42nd Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is summarised below:-

(Standalone basis) (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31stMarch, 2023 Revenue from Operations 744.04 747.38 Profit/ (Loss) before Depreciation and Tax 250.51 169.48 Less: Depreciation 5.83 6.78 Tax Expenses 62.34 42.23 Net Profit/ (Loss) for the year 182.34 120.47 Add. Profit & Loss A/c Bal of Previous year (848.61) (969.08) Appropriations: Proposed Dividend Nil Nil Dividend Distribution Tax - on Proposed Dividend N.A. N.A. Transfer to General Reserve Nil Nil Balance c/fd to Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024 (666.27) (848.61)

2. STATEMENT OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing of formulations for domestic and international markets.

During the Financial Year, your Company has registered the revenue from operations on standalone basis is Rs. 744.04 Lakhs as compared to previous years Revenue is Rs. 747.38 Lakhs. The Company is hopeful to improve the result in coming years.

There has been no change in the business of the Company during the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024.

3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its Subsidiary is prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS). The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report thereon form part of the Annual Report of the Holding Company. The Annual Financial Statements of the Company and related detailed information will be made available to Members seeking information till the date of the AGM.

4. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

Your Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Securities Limited (CDSL). As on March 31, 2024, all 0.38% shares of the Company are in Physical Mode, pending for dematerialization.

5. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your Company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the financial year under review.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year 2023-24, there was no change in the authorised, issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the Company

The paid-up Equity share capital as on March 31, 2024, was Rs. 11,48,56,160/- (Rupees Eleven Crores Forty-Eight Lakhs Fifty- Six Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Only). During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares of the following classes given below.

A) Issue of Equity shares with differential rights

B) Issue of sweat Equity shares

C) Issue of employee stock options

D) Provision of money by the Company for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

E) Issue of Bonus Shares

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134(3)(J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There is no amount proposed to be transferred to General Reserves for the 2023-24.

However, the Accounting Standards permit that the amount that stands at profit/ loss after tax is included in the reserves & surplus (Other Equity) schedule and hence the company has transferred its Profit amount to its reserves & surplus (Other Equity) schedule.

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

9. MATERIAL DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 134(3)(I) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

10. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN THE FUTURE:

During the year under review, there have been no such significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts, or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in the future.

11. DETAILS OF THE APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the year under review, neither there is any application made nor any proceedings are pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS / OUTGO:

The particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings/outgo are set out in Annexure I to this Report.

13. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to amendments in Sections 92, 134(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the requirement of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is dispensed with.

Copy of the annual return will be available at the official website at www.naxparlab.com and at the registered office of the company to the Members seeking information.

14. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The Company has one Subsidiary Company as on March 31, 2024 namely Naxpar Pharma Private Limited. There has been no material change in the nature of business of the subsidiary company, except the following:

a. During the year, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Members in the general meeting of the company, the board in their Board Meeting held on 11th August, 2023, appointed Mr. Harish S. Panpalia(DIN: 10275561) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 11th August, 2023, who shall hold office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing General Meeting.

b. The Shareholders, pursuant to a resolution dated September 29, 2023, had approved theappointment of Mr. Harish S. Panpalia (DIN: 10275561) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on the Board to hold office for a term upto 5 (Five) consecutive years from the date of appointment w.e.f 11th August, 2023 to 10th August, 2028, whose office shall not be liable to be retire by rotation.

c. During the year, upon completion of his term as Independent Director, Mr. Vinayak B. Desai (DIN: 03185850), ceased to be Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th November, 2023. The Board placed on records its appreciation for invaluable contribution and guidance.

Pursuant to the provision of Section 129(3) of the act, a statement containing silent features of the financial statements of the companys subsidiary in Form AOC-1 is attached to the set Report in Annexure II to this Report.

15. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Retirement by Rotation

Mrs. Ami Mihir Shah (DIN: 03101049), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company retires by rotation at the forthcoming AGM in accordance with provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

The brief resume and other details relating to the Directors who are proposed to be appointed/ re-appointed, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations is furnished along with the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of the 42nd AGM.

Composition of Board of Directors

As on March 31, 2024, the Board comprised of 7 (Seven) Directors namely, Mr. Prakash Mahasukhlal Shah, Mr. Baiju Mahasukhlal Shah, Mrs. Ami Shah, *Mr. Vinayak Desai, Mr. Tirunillai Venkateswara Anantharaman, Mr. Yogesh Varia,**Mr. Harish S. Panpalia.

*During the year, upon completion of his term as Independent Director, Mr. Vinayak B. Desai (DIN: 03185850), ceased to be Director of the Company w.e.f. the close of the business hours on 31st March, 2024. The Board placed on records its appreciation for invaluable contribution and guidance.

**The Shareholders, pursuant to a resolution dated September 29, 2023, had approved the appointment of Mr. Harish S. Panpalia (DIN: 10275561) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on the Board to hold office for a term upto 5 (Five) consecutive years from the date of appointment w.e.f 11th August, 2023 to 10th August, 2028, whose office shall not be liable to be retire by rotation.

Further, up to the date of this report, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), and Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024, the Members of the Company, through the process of Postal Ballot, E-Voting ended on 05th July, 2024, being the date of passing the shareholders resolution, approved the following appointments:

• Mr. Mihir Prakash Shah (DIN: 00387912) as Companys Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), w.e.f. close of business hours on 05 th July, 2024, in place of Mr. Prakash M. Shah, tendered his resignation letter on 05 th July, 2024 itself, from the office of the Director and also relinquished his role from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parnax Lab Limited Company w.e.f. close of business hours 05th July, 2024, due to personal and unavoidable circumstances.

• Mr. Binoy Baiju Shah (DIN: 00440880) as Companys Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), w.e.f. close of business hours on 05th July, 2024, in place of Mr. Baiju M. Shah, tendered his resignation letter on 05th July, 2024 itself, from the office of the Managing Director and also relinquished his role from Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Parnax Lab Limited Company w.e.f. close of business hours 05th July, 2024, due to personal and unavoidable circumstances.

As on 31st March, 2024, there was no disqualification of any Director pursuant to Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

At the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company the Director Mrs. Ami Mihir Shah (DIN: 03101049), NonExecutive Non-Independent Director is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

Board recommends her re-appointment to the members for consideration in the ensuing 42ndAnnual General Meeting.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of the independence as prescribed both under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation. The required information of the Directors being re-appointed, pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulations, forms part of the Annual Report.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

As on March 31, 2024, Mr. Prakash Shah, Director and CEO, Mr. Baiju Shah, Managing Director and CFO and Mrs. Preet Kukreja, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

Further, up to the date of this report, the following changes in the composition of Board and KMP shall be as follows, keeping the other composition remain same.

• Mr. Mihir Prakash Shah (DIN: 00387912) as Companys Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), w.e.f. close of business hours on 05th July, 2024, in place of Mr. Prakash M. Shah, as stated above.

• Mr. Binoy Baiju Shah (DIN: 00440880) as Companys Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), w.e.f. close of business hours on 05 th July, 2024, in place of Mr. Baiju M. Shah, as stated above.

No. of Meetings of the Board

During the year, Four(4) Board meetings were convened and held in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Report. The intervening gap between the Board Meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulation.

Board Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, the annual performance evaluation was carried out for the FY 2023 -24 by the Board in respect of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. A structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance was prepared and circulated after taking into consideration the Guidance note issued by SEBI vide circular no, CMD/ CIR/P/2017/004 dated05.01.2017.

The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, its structure and composition, establishment and delegation of responsibilities to various Committees. Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance and contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/ support to the management of the Company. Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors, who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole.

The Board expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Independent Director

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company affirming compliance with the criteria of independence laid under the provisions of Section 149(6) of the Act and under Regulation 16 (1)(b) of Listing Regulations.

As per the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Fifth Amendment Rules, 2019, all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for inclusion of their names in the comprehensive depository maintained by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors pursuant to the Act and the Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on February 13, 2024, inter alia to:

(i) Evaluate the performance of Non-Independent directors and the Board as a whole;

(ii) Evaluate the performance of the Chairman and Managing Directors of the Company; and

(iii) Evaluate the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the executive management and the Board.

All Independent Directors were present at the meeting. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Familiarisation Program for Independent Directors

All Independent Directors are familiarised with the operations and functioning of the Company. The details of the training and familiarisation program are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report.

Particulars of Remuneration

In terms of provision of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing have been provided in Annexure III however as there are no employees drawing remuneration in excess of the prescribed limits. The information as required the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules forms part of the Report.

However, having regard to the provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report including the aforesaid information is being sent to the Members of the Company.

Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and Particulars of Employees

The remuneration paid to Directors is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The said Policy of the Company, inter alia, provides that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive Director, and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other matters as provided under subsection (3) of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment (s) thereof for time being in force).

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and other details relating to Remuneration are set out in NRC Policy and the same is available on the website of the Company as well as at the registered office of the company.

*The Web link for NRC Policy is https://naxparlab.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Policy-on-Nomination- Remuneration.pdf also uploaded on the official website of the Company.

16. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of Listing Regulations is annexed to this Report Annexure IV.

17. STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE, AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.

The Board hereby affirm the Integrity, Expertise and experience including the proficiency of independent Directors.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (C) of the Companies Act, 2013 your Directors state that:

(a) in the preparation of Annual Accounts for the year ended on 31stMarch, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are not material departures from the same.,

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year on 31stMarch, 2024 and the profit and loss of the Company for that period.,

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of the adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.,

(d) the Directors have prepared Accounts on going concern basis., and

(e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

19. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details are required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) and 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report as "Annexure III".

During 2023-24, no employee, whether employed for whole or part of the year, was drawing remuneration exceeding the limits mentioned under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

20. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

The Company has a policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction and dealing with Related Party Transactions which is uploaded on the Companys website at the web-link given below:

https://naxparlab.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Policy-on-Materiality-Events.pdf

All the transactions with the related party parties carried out during the FY 2023-24 are in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other Designated Persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

During the year 2023-24, the Contract or Arrangements entered in to by the Company with related parties were approved by the Audit Committee pursuant to subsection (IV) (4) of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and by the Board of Directors pursuant to Section 188 (1) of Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has updated the policy on Related Party Transactions in line with the recent provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

Your Directors draw the attention of the Members to Note No. 41 of the Financial Statements, which sets out related party disclosures under the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS).

In terms of Regulation 23 of Listing Regulation, the Company submits details of related party transaction on a Consolidation basis as per the specified format to stock exchange on half yearly basis.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements made with related parties

Since all the related party transactions entered into by the Company were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis, disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to Company.

In terms of Regulation 23 of Listing Regulation, the Company has proposed the approval of Shareholders on Material Related Party Transaction with its Subsidiary Company i.e. Naxpar Pharma Private Limited, being the part of the AGM 2024 Notice and this Report.

21. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD& POLICIES

With a view to have a more focused attention on various facets of business and for better accountability, the Board has constituted various committees. The statutorily mandated committees constituted under the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations are Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Committees have been mandated to operate within their terms of reference, approved by the Board to focus on the specific issues and ensure expedient resolution on diverse matters.

The composition, terms of reference and other details of the above-mentionedcommittees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report.

Whistle Blower Policy /Vigil Mechanism

As per the provisions of Section 177(9) and (10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy for establishing a vigil mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct and provide adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases. The said policy has been hosted on the Companys website at www.naxparlab.com.

Remuneration Policy

Pursuant to the provision of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of Listing Regulations, the Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy relating to remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management Personnel and other employees, along with the criteria for appointment and removal of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at www.naxparlab.com.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

Policies

The Company seeks to Promote Highest levels of ethical standards in the normal business transaction guided by the value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, mandates formulation of certain policies for Listed Companies. The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and are updated based on the need and compliance as per the applicable laws and rules and amended from time to time. The policies are available on the website of the Company at www.naxparlab.com.

Disclosure Requirements

Policy on dealing with related party transactions is available on the website of the Company at the link: www.naxparlab.com

The Company has formulated and disseminated a Whistle Blower Policy to provide vigil mechanism for employees and Directors of the Company to report genuine concerns that could have serious impact on the operations and performance of the business of the Company. This Policy is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 4(d)(iv) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Policy on Whistle Blower is available on the website of the Company at the link: www.naxparlab.com.

22. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance essentially involves balancing the interests of a Companys stakeholders. The Company continues to nurture a culture of good governance practices across functions, offices, and manufacturing facilities.

Your Company has complied with the mandatory Corporate Governance requirements spipulated under the Listing Regulation.

Report on Corporate Governance and Certificate of the Auditor of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Part C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, are provided in a separate section forming part of this Report as "Annexure VI".

As required by Schedule V of the Regulations, the certificate on corporate governance issued by Mr. Prakash Naringrekar (Membership No. ACS 5941) designated partner of HSPN & Associates LLP, (Formerly known as HS Associates), Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai.

23. AUDITORS

a) Statutory Auditor & their Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s C N Patel & Co. (FRN: 112552W), Chartered Accountants, Mumbai was appointed as Statutory Auditors at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2021 for the period of Five (5) years. i.e. for the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026.

The Statutory Auditors M/s. C N Patel & Co, Chartered Accountants have issued their reports on Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. There are no adverse remarks or qualifications in the said report. The Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Members are therefore requested to approve the Auditors Report.

b) Secretarial Auditor & their Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s HSPN & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (COP No. 18955), Mr. Prakash Naringrekar, Designated Partner, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY ended on March 31, 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Prakash Naringrekar in Form MR-3 forms part to this Report as "Annexure-VH". There are no qualification, reservation, or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Secretarial Auditor in this report , except the following:

The immovable properties are held in the name of Company except the plots situated at Silvassa, which are in the name of Parnaxc Lab Private Limited and Naxpar Lab Private Limited, jointly. As informed, both the Companies are merged with the Company and transfer of above said plot in the name of company pursuant to merger is still pending with the District Industrial Centre of Silvaasa.

A Secretarial Compliance Report for the FY ended March 31, 2024 on compliance of all applicable SEBI regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder, and Secretarial Audit Report of Material Subsidiary i.e. Naxpar Pharma Limited,was obtained from Mr. Prakash Naringrekar, Practising Company Secretary, and is also annexed to the annual Report.

c) Internal Auditor

As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has appointed M/s P S D & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the internal auditors for the financial year to 2023-2024 to conduct the internal audit and to ensure adequacy of the Internal controls, adherence to Companys policies and ensure statutory and other compliance through, periodical checks and internal audit.

d) Internal Control System & Their Adequacy

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Internal audits are undertaken on a regular basis by Internal Auditors covering all units and business operations to independently validate the existing controls. Reports of the Internal Auditors are regularly reviewed by the management and corrective action is initiated to strengthen the controls and enhance the effectiveness of the existing systems. The Audit Committee evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of the financial control system in the Company and strives to maintain the standards in the Internal Financial Control.

Reviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. The Internal Audit team reviews and reports to the management and the Audit Committee about compliance with internal controls, and the efficiency and effectiveness of operations as well as the key process risks.

The Audit Committee meets every quarter to review and discuss the various Internal Control System, and follows up on action plans of past significant audit issues and compliance with the audit plan.

The Board hereby reports that the Internal Financial Controls were reviewed by the Audit Committee and there were adequate Internal Financial Controls existed in the Company with respect to the Financial Statements for year ended on 31st March, 2024, and the Internal Financial Controls are operating effectively.

24. DEPOSITS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, The Company has not accepted any public deposit covered under Section 73 & 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The particulars of Loans, Guarantees and investment made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been disclosed in the financial statements in Notes of the Financial Statement.

26. CREDIT RATING

During the year under review, no credit rating has been obtained by the Company.

27. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in the attraction, retention, and development of talent on an ongoing basis. Your Companys thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

28. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed a cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

29. COMPANIES THAT HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES, OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

During the year under review, no companies/Body Corporates have become and/or ceased to be the Companys subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

30. ASSET CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE

The company intends to dispose off plant and equipment pertaining to the Silvassa Factory, as it no longer intends to be utilized. It was previously utilized in its manufacturing facility. The Company is in search of a buyer for sale of plant and equipment.

31. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct (Code) for the Members of the Board and Senior Management Personnel as required under Regulation 17(5) of the Listing Regulations. All the Board Members and the Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance of the Code. The Annual Report of the Company contains a declaration to this effect signed by the Chairman cum Director & CEO on the compliance declarations received from the members of the Board and Senior Management. Further, the Code of Conduct of the Company applicable to the Board and Senior Management Personnel is also uploaded on the Companys website at the web link https://naxparlab.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/79. CodeConductBoardDireSeniorManagePersonnelincl-ID.pdf

32. CEO & CFO CERTIFICATION

In terms of Listing Regulations, the certification by the Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer is annexed to this Annual Report as "Annexure V".

33. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED / UNPAID AMOUNTS TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), dividend, if not claimed for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF").

In light of the aforesaid provisions, the Company was not required to transfer unclaimed /unpaid dividend amount to IEPF as the Company has not declared any Interim and final dividend during the year.

34. DETAILS OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING A LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the year under review, no such exercise has happened.

35. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has been in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the Financial year 2023-2024.

36. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACT

As required by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace with a mechanism of lodging complaints, Redressal for the benefits of its employees. There were no complaints filed against any of the employees of the Company under this Act.

37. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis under the historic cost convention. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year. Disclosures on transactions with related parties, as required under the Indian Accounting Standard 24, have been incorporated in the Notes to the Accounts.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support extended to the Company by government authorities, customers, vendors, regulators, banks, financial institutions, rating agencies, stock exchanges, depositories, auditors, legal advisors, consultants, business associates, members and other stakeholders during the year. The Directors also convey their appreciation to employees at all levels for their contribution, dedicated services and confidence in the management and also sincerely thank the shareholders for the confidence reposed by them in the company and from the continued support and co-operation extended by them.