Parnax Lab Ltd Board Meeting

153.45
(-3.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Parnax Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PARNAX LAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited IND- AS Compliant Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter (Q2) and half year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. Change in Designation of Directors of the Company PFA herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PARNAX LAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited IND- AS Compliant Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter (Q1) and three months ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To decide the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Unaudited Financial Standalone and Consolidated Results for the Quarter Ended June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
PARNAX LAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company PARNAX LAB LIMITED is schedule to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited IND- AS Compliant Financial Results along with Auditor Report for the quarter (Q4) and Year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Kindly note that the approved results will be sent to you after the conclusion of the Board meeting Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 30th May, 2024, at its Registered Office, the Board inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2015. (A declaration is attached herewith as Annexure-I). Read less.. Kindly find enclosed therewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
PARNAX LAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited IND- AS Compliant Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same and Oblige Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, at its Registered Office, the Board inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, along with Limited Review Report thereon. A Copy of Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, along with Limited Review Report thereon, pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 4.00 P.M. and Concluded at 04.30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Parnax Lab: Related News

No Record Found

