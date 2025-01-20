Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.51
-9.65
11.27
33.19
Op profit growth
54.65
-35.02
-23.96
30.61
EBIT growth
89.68
-64.13
-23.74
23.89
Net profit growth
-87.51
-376.53
-71.39
46.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.04
6.74
9.38
13.73
EBIT margin
5.54
2.76
6.96
10.16
Net profit margin
-0.4
-3.05
0.99
3.88
RoCE
5.5
3.25
9.88
12.96
RoNW
-0.27
-2.23
0.82
3.12
RoA
-0.1
-0.9
0.35
1.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.43
-3.43
1.24
4.34
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.49
-8.66
-3.15
-0.07
Book value per share
38.26
38.55
38.22
36.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
-45.34
-3.53
35.88
13.51
P/CEPS
-3
-1.39
-14.08
-734.65
P/B
0.5
0.31
1.16
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
7.3
8.49
6.57
6.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
332.77
48.22
-65.05
-21.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.63
79.91
64.55
73.3
Inventory days
44.45
36.03
27
28.04
Creditor days
-38.93
-38.06
-29.3
-24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.98
-0.57
-1.69
-1.95
Net debt / equity
1.77
1.52
1.07
1.22
Net debt / op. profit
5.79
7.76
3.53
2.94
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.36
-47.49
-52.03
-52.67
Employee costs
-15.19
-14.77
-11.06
-9.72
Other costs
-27.39
-30.98
-27.51
-23.86
