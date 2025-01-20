iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parnax Lab Ltd Key Ratios

160
(2.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:11:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parnax Lab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.51

-9.65

11.27

33.19

Op profit growth

54.65

-35.02

-23.96

30.61

EBIT growth

89.68

-64.13

-23.74

23.89

Net profit growth

-87.51

-376.53

-71.39

46.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.04

6.74

9.38

13.73

EBIT margin

5.54

2.76

6.96

10.16

Net profit margin

-0.4

-3.05

0.99

3.88

RoCE

5.5

3.25

9.88

12.96

RoNW

-0.27

-2.23

0.82

3.12

RoA

-0.1

-0.9

0.35

1.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.43

-3.43

1.24

4.34

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.49

-8.66

-3.15

-0.07

Book value per share

38.26

38.55

38.22

36.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

-45.34

-3.53

35.88

13.51

P/CEPS

-3

-1.39

-14.08

-734.65

P/B

0.5

0.31

1.16

1.59

EV/EBIDTA

7.3

8.49

6.57

6.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

332.77

48.22

-65.05

-21.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.63

79.91

64.55

73.3

Inventory days

44.45

36.03

27

28.04

Creditor days

-38.93

-38.06

-29.3

-24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.98

-0.57

-1.69

-1.95

Net debt / equity

1.77

1.52

1.07

1.22

Net debt / op. profit

5.79

7.76

3.53

2.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.36

-47.49

-52.03

-52.67

Employee costs

-15.19

-14.77

-11.06

-9.72

Other costs

-27.39

-30.98

-27.51

-23.86

Parnax Lab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parnax Lab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.