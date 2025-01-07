Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.37
7.67
5.8
5.27
yoy growth (%)
-69.1
32.33
9.92
-26.96
Raw materials
-1.45
-4.31
-2.71
-2.73
As % of sales
61.45
56.13
46.85
51.85
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.51
-0.88
-0.79
As % of sales
18.84
6.68
15.32
15.05
Other costs
-0.91
-2.32
-3.3
-1.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.45
30.21
56.9
21.28
Operating profit
-0.44
0.53
-1.1
0.62
OPM
-18.74
6.96
-19.08
11.8
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.44
-0.53
Interest expense
-0.82
-1.37
-1.27
-1.32
Other income
0.06
0.41
0.34
0.27
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.47
-2.47
-0.96
Taxes
0.12
-1.53
0.07
0.29
Tax rate
-9.67
324.66
-3.08
-30.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.13
-2
-2.39
-0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.13
-2
-2.39
-0.66
yoy growth (%)
-43.51
-16.46
259.74
-34.27
NPM
-47.72
-26.1
-41.35
-12.63
