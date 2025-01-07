iifl-logo-icon 1
Parnax Lab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

157
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.37

7.67

5.8

5.27

yoy growth (%)

-69.1

32.33

9.92

-26.96

Raw materials

-1.45

-4.31

-2.71

-2.73

As % of sales

61.45

56.13

46.85

51.85

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.51

-0.88

-0.79

As % of sales

18.84

6.68

15.32

15.05

Other costs

-0.91

-2.32

-3.3

-1.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.45

30.21

56.9

21.28

Operating profit

-0.44

0.53

-1.1

0.62

OPM

-18.74

6.96

-19.08

11.8

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.44

-0.53

Interest expense

-0.82

-1.37

-1.27

-1.32

Other income

0.06

0.41

0.34

0.27

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.47

-2.47

-0.96

Taxes

0.12

-1.53

0.07

0.29

Tax rate

-9.67

324.66

-3.08

-30.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.13

-2

-2.39

-0.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.13

-2

-2.39

-0.66

yoy growth (%)

-43.51

-16.46

259.74

-34.27

NPM

-47.72

-26.1

-41.35

-12.63

