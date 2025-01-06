Parnax Lab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.47
-2.47
-0.96
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.44
-0.53
Tax paid
0.12
-1.53
0.07
0.29
Working capital
-1
-2.28
3.43
-4.45
Other operating items
Operating
-2.17
-4.32
0.58
-5.64
Capital expenditure
0
0
-6.02
-9.34
Free cash flow
-2.17
-4.32
-5.43
-14.98
Equity raised
-5.33
-0.52
5.02
6.24
Investing
0
0.05
-0.11
-0.58
Financing
16.93
13.2
17.18
16.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.41
8.39
16.66
7.36
