Parnax Lab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Parnax Lab Ltd

Parnax Lab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.47

-2.47

-0.96

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.44

-0.53

Tax paid

0.12

-1.53

0.07

0.29

Working capital

-1

-2.28

3.43

-4.45

Other operating items

Operating

-2.17

-4.32

0.58

-5.64

Capital expenditure

0

0

-6.02

-9.34

Free cash flow

-2.17

-4.32

-5.43

-14.98

Equity raised

-5.33

-0.52

5.02

6.24

Investing

0

0.05

-0.11

-0.58

Financing

16.93

13.2

17.18

16.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.41

8.39

16.66

7.36

