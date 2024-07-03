Patron Exim Ltd Summary

Patron Exim Ltd. was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Arvind Traders, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 1982. M/s. Arvind Traders was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Patron Exim Private Limited dated August 24, 2022. The Company converted in to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution on October 10, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Patron Exim Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, dated December 2, 2022.Although the Original Partnership Firm was formed on April 23, 1982, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, Promoter & Managing Director & Mrs. Sushilaben Narendrakumar Patel, Promoter & Director of the Company were entered into the Partnership Firm on April 01, 1994. In 1994, the Partnership Firm basically involved in the business of trading of timber, cement sheets and other ancillary business. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm changed on May 16, 2015, and the Firm entered in the business of trading activities of surgical & non-surgical articles, APIs, drugs intermediates, Medical Pharmaceutical Chemicals, preparation & formulation of bio-chemic products, etc. The Promoter, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, with his keen knowledge and marketing skills expanded business in the trading of not only APIs and other range of pharmaceutical raw material but also in various industrial use of chemicals in year, 2019. Currently, the Company is engaged in the trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical raw material which is also known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), industrial chemical, excipient and solvents. Presently, their product portfolio comprises of around 150 AIPs, Excipient, Pharma Chemical & Intermediates. The Company is also trading in a variety of chemicals, such as, Petrochemicals, Dyes & Pigment Chemicals, Paints & Speciality Chemical, Agro Chemicals, Oil & Refinery Chemicals, Foam & Adhesive, Plywood & Laminates Chemical. The range of Chemicals also includes food industry & water treatment chemicals, resins & plasticschemicals, polymers and additives etc. Their business expansion is located in Ahmedabad and the surrounding area of Gujarat.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public Rs 17 crores through Fresh Issue of equity shares.