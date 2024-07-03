Summary

Patron Exim Ltd. was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Arvind Traders, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 1982. M/s. Arvind Traders was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Patron Exim Private Limited dated August 24, 2022. The Company converted in to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution on October 10, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Patron Exim Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, dated December 2, 2022.Although the Original Partnership Firm was formed on April 23, 1982, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, Promoter & Managing Director & Mrs. Sushilaben Narendrakumar Patel, Promoter & Director of the Company were entered into the Partnership Firm on April 01, 1994. In 1994, the Partnership Firm basically involved in the business of trading of timber, cement sheets and other ancillary business. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm changed on May 16, 2015, and the Firm entered in the business of trading activities of surgical & non-surgical articles, APIs, drugs intermediates, Medical Pharmaceutical Chemicals, preparation & formulation of bio-chemic products, etc. The Promoter, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, with his keen knowledge and marketing skills expanded business in the trading of not only APIs and other range of pha

Read More