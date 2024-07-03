SectorTrading
Open₹8.14
Prev. Close₹8.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹8.14
Day's Low₹8.14
52 Week's High₹12.25
52 Week's Low₹7.12
Book Value₹16.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.87
P/E28.1
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Nov-2022
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.18
23.18
15
5.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.96
15.29
1.26
0
Net Worth
39.14
38.47
16.26
5.34
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel
Director
Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel
Independent Director
Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Kakani
Director
Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel
Independent Director
OM Prakash TejKaran Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Komal Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Patron Exim Ltd
Summary
Patron Exim Ltd. was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Arvind Traders, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 1982. M/s. Arvind Traders was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Patron Exim Private Limited dated August 24, 2022. The Company converted in to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution on October 10, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Patron Exim Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, dated December 2, 2022.Although the Original Partnership Firm was formed on April 23, 1982, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, Promoter & Managing Director & Mrs. Sushilaben Narendrakumar Patel, Promoter & Director of the Company were entered into the Partnership Firm on April 01, 1994. In 1994, the Partnership Firm basically involved in the business of trading of timber, cement sheets and other ancillary business. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm changed on May 16, 2015, and the Firm entered in the business of trading activities of surgical & non-surgical articles, APIs, drugs intermediates, Medical Pharmaceutical Chemicals, preparation & formulation of bio-chemic products, etc. The Promoter, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, with his keen knowledge and marketing skills expanded business in the trading of not only APIs and other range of pha
Read More
The Patron Exim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patron Exim Ltd is ₹18.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Patron Exim Ltd is 28.1 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patron Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patron Exim Ltd is ₹7.12 and ₹12.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Patron Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.46%, 6 Month at -1.93%, 3 Month at -2.74% and 1 Month at 4.35%.
