Patron Exim Ltd Share Price

8.14
(-0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.14
  • Day's High8.14
  • 52 Wk High12.25
  • Prev. Close8.15
  • Day's Low8.14
  • 52 Wk Low 7.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E28.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.88
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.87
  • Div. Yield0
Patron Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.14

Prev. Close

8.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

8.14

Day's Low

8.14

52 Week's High

12.25

52 Week's Low

7.12

Book Value

16.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.87

P/E

28.1

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Patron Exim Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Patron Exim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Patron Exim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.18%

Non-Promoter- 28.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patron Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Nov-2022Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.18

23.18

15

5.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.96

15.29

1.26

0

Net Worth

39.14

38.47

16.26

5.34

Minority Interest

Patron Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patron Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel

Director

Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel

Independent Director

Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Kakani

Director

Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel

Independent Director

OM Prakash TejKaran Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Komal Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patron Exim Ltd

Summary

Patron Exim Ltd. was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Arvind Traders, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 1982. M/s. Arvind Traders was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Patron Exim Private Limited dated August 24, 2022. The Company converted in to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution on October 10, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Patron Exim Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, dated December 2, 2022.Although the Original Partnership Firm was formed on April 23, 1982, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, Promoter & Managing Director & Mrs. Sushilaben Narendrakumar Patel, Promoter & Director of the Company were entered into the Partnership Firm on April 01, 1994. In 1994, the Partnership Firm basically involved in the business of trading of timber, cement sheets and other ancillary business. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm changed on May 16, 2015, and the Firm entered in the business of trading activities of surgical & non-surgical articles, APIs, drugs intermediates, Medical Pharmaceutical Chemicals, preparation & formulation of bio-chemic products, etc. The Promoter, Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, with his keen knowledge and marketing skills expanded business in the trading of not only APIs and other range of pha
Company FAQs

What is the Patron Exim Ltd share price today?

The Patron Exim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patron Exim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patron Exim Ltd is ₹18.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patron Exim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patron Exim Ltd is 28.1 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patron Exim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patron Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patron Exim Ltd is ₹7.12 and ₹12.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patron Exim Ltd?

Patron Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.46%, 6 Month at -1.93%, 3 Month at -2.74% and 1 Month at 4.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patron Exim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patron Exim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.82 %

