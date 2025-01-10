To,

The Members,

Patron Exim Limited

(Earlier known as Patron Exim Private Limited)

The Board of Directors are pleased to present its Second Annual Report on the operations of Patron Exim Limited ("the Company") and the Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March31 , 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The summarized Financial Performance/highlights of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 is as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 STANDALONE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 657.65 1295.19 Other Income 364.64 593.47 Total Revenue 1022.29 1888.66 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional and extra- ordinary Items and tax 90.00 195.36 Add/(Less): Extra-Ordinary Item Nil Nil Profit / (Loss) after Extra Ordinary Items and before tax 90.00 195.36 Tax Expense: A) Current Income Tax 23.4 56.89 B) Deferred Tax (Assets)/Liabilities Nil Nil Profit / (Loss) After Tax 66.60 138.47

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS:

Your Company was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 ("Partnership Act") in the name and style of "M/s Arvind Traders", pursuant to a deed of partnership dated April 23, 1982. Subsequently, the constitution of the partnership firm was changed pursuant to partnership deed dated April 01, 1994 and May 16, 2015. "M/s. Arvind Traders" was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a private limited company under Part I chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013 in the name of "Patron Exim Private Limited" and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 24, 2022 bearing Corporate Identification Number U51909GJ2022PTC134939 from the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.

Your Company was converted in to a public limited Company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on October 10, 2022 and consequently the name of our Company was changed to "PATRON EXIM LIMITED" and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, dated December 2, 2022. The CIN of the Company is U24100GJ2022PLC134939.

Although the Original Partnership Firm was formed on April 23, 1982, Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, Promoter & Managing Director & Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel, Promoter & Director of our Company were entered into the Partnership Firm on April 01, 1994. In 1994, the Partnership Firm basically involved in the business of trading of timber, cement sheets and other ancillary business. Subsequently, the Constitution of the partnership firm was changed on May 16, 2015, and the firm was entered in the business of all kind of trading activities of surgical & non-surgical articles, APIs, drugs intermediates, Medical Pharmaceutical Chemicals, preparation & formulation of bio-chemic products, etc.

Our Promoter, Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel, with his keen knowledge and marketing skills has expanded the business in the trading of not only APIs and other range of pharmaceutical raw material but also in the various industrial use of chemicals in 2019. He believes in providing quality of products at affordable price in the market, which leads the business of the Partnership Firm at a different level of success. The continued expansion of the business leads the promoter to convert the partnership firm into the company.

Your Company is currently engaged in the trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical raw material which is also known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), industrial, excipient and solvents. Presently our product portfolio comprises of around 150 AIPs, Excipient, Pharma Chemical & Intermediates. We are also in the trading of variety of chemicals, such as, Petrochemicals, Dyes & Pigment Chemicals, Paints & Speciality Chemical, Agro Chemicals, Oil & Refinery Chemicals, Foam & Adhesive, Plywood & Laminates Chemical. The range of Chemicals also includes food industry & water treatment chemicals, resins & plastics chemicals, polymers and additives etc. The geographical territory in which your Company operates is Ahmedabad and the surrounding area of Gujarat.

During the year, the Company changed its registered office from 411, Safal Perlude, B/h Ashwaraj Bunglows, 100 FT Road, Prahladnagar, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad – 380015 to A-1106, Empire Business Hub, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad - 380060, Gujarat.

DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future prospect and growth of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year, the Board of your Company has not appropriated / transferred any amount to the reserves. The profit earned during the year has been carried to the balance sheet of the Company as part of the Profit and Loss Account.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The details of the same are as stated in the section on "State of Companys Affairs and Operations" and the Company continues to be in the same line of business as stated in main objects of the existing Memorandum of Association.

CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During the year under review, no changes have been taken place in the Authorised and Paid-up Share Capital of your Company and as on March 31, 2024, Authorised and Paid-up Share Capital of your Company wereas follows :

• Authorised Share Capital:

The authorized capital of your Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 25,00,00,000/- consisting of 2,50,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

• Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Share Capital and Allotments:

At the end of financial year 2023-24, Paid Up Share Capital was Rs. 23,18,00,000 comprised of 2,31,80,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

DEVIATION OR VARIATION FROM PROCEEDS OR UTILISATION OF FUNDS RAISED FROM PUBIC ISSUE:

In the Financial Year 2022-23, the Company got listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited, and till date of Boards Report Company has utilized funds in the objects as stated in offer document and there were no deviations or variations in utilization of funds raised from the public

TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the year under 2023-24, the Company was not required to transfer the equity shares/unclaimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to provisions of Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMPs):

• Board of Directors and KMPs:

The Board of Directors of the Company consists of Ms. Payal Patel, Managing Director, Mr. Bhumishth Patel Non-Executive Director, Mr. Omprakash Agrawal, Mr. Sumitkumar Patel and Ms. Komal Chauhan as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise including the Proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

• Appointment/ Cessation of Directors/KMPs:

During the year 2023-24, Mrs. Sushilabahen Patel relinquished her office as Non-Executive Director of the Company on May 30, 2023. Ms. Komal Chauhan was appointed as Non- Executive Independent Director for a period of five years effective from January 4, 2024.

Further, following changes took place post closure of the financial year and up to the date of approval of this report:

Name of Director / KMP Date of Appointment / Regularization Date of Change in Designation / Cessation Reasons for changes in the Board Mr. Narendrakumar Patel - August 2, 2024 Resigned as Managing Director Ms. Payal Bhumishth Patel August 2, 2024 - Resigned as Managing Director

• Retired by Rotation:

Pursuant the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof Mr. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel (DIN: 02516641), Non-Executive Director, retires by rotation at the Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Patel.

• Declaration by the independent directors:

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under Sub- section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance of Rule 6(1) and (3) of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year and they have complied with the code of conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

• Disclosure by directors:

The Directors on the Board have submitted requisite disclosure under Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, declaration of non-disqualification under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. Further, a certificate of non-disqualification Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 issued by M/s B.S. Vyas & Associates Practising Company Secretary, Ahmedabad is annexed along with the Form MR-3 at "Annexure C".

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the financial year 2023-24, 10 Board meetings were held. The intervening gap between two meetings was not more than 120 days. The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings during the year are as under:

Name of Directors Designation No. of Board meeting (eligible to attend during the tenure) No. of Board meeting attended Mr. Narendrakumar Patel* Managing Director 10 10 Mrs. Sushilabahen Patel ** Non-Executive Director 1 1 Mr. Bhumishth Patel Non-Executive Director 10 10 Mr. Om Prakash Agrawal Non-Executive Independent Director 10 10 Mr. Sumitkumar Patel Non-Executive Independent Director 10 10 Ms. Komal Chauhan*** Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Ms. Payal Bhumishth Patel**** Managing Director NA NA

* Resigned as Managing Director with effect from August 2, 2024

** Resigned as Non-Executive Director of the Company on May 30, 2023

*** Appointed as Independent Director on January 4, 2024

****Appointed as Managing Director with effect from August 2, 2024

The Company, being listed under SME segment, the provisions relating to Corporate Governance and number of memberships in committees are not applicable.

None of the Directors of the Company are related to each other as per section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013, Except Mr. Narendrakumar Patel and Mrs. Sushilabahen Patel are Husband and Wife, and Mr. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel is the son of Mr. Narendrakumar Patel and Ms. Sushilabahen Patel. Ms. Payal Patel is the wife of Mr. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The following Statutory Committees have been constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

1. Audit Committee:

The Company has constituted the Audit Committee vide resolution passed in the meeting of Board of Directors held on December 12, 2022 as per the applicable provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and in view of the compliance of the Corporate Governance Provisions, and proposed applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Audit Committee comprises following members.

Sr. No. Name of Members Category Designation 1. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel Independent Director Chairman 2. Om Prakash Agrawal Independent Director Member 3. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel* Managing Director Member 4. Payal Patel** Managing Director Member

*ceased to be a member with effect from August 2, 2024 ** inducted as a memberwith effect from August 2, 2024

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to furnish clarifications to the shareholders in any matter relating to financial statements. The scope and function of the Audit Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

(i) Terms of reference of the Audit Committee is as under:

The scope of audit committee shall include, but shall not be restricted to, the following:

1. Oversight of the listed entitys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity;

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to: I. matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the II. boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

III. changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

IV. major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

V. significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

VI. compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

VII. disclosure of any related party transactions;

VIII. modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

5. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval;

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

7. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

8. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

12. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

14. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

15. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

16. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

17. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

18. To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

19. Approval of appointment of chief financial officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

20. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee.

21. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding rupees 100 crore or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this provision.

22. Consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders.

The Audit Committee reviews the following information:

The audit committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

1. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee.

5. Statement of deviations:

A. quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1). B. annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7).

(ii) Meetings and Attendance:

During the year 2023-24, four meetings of the Committee were held all of which were attended by all members.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and in view of the compliance of the Corporate Governance Provisions, and proposed applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 vide board resolution dated December 12, 2022. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of Members Category Designation 1. Om Prakash Agrawal Independent Director Chairman 2. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel Independent Director Member 3. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel Non-Executive Director Member

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The scope and function of the Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

1. formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

2. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, theCommittee may: a. use the services of an external agencies, if required; b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3. formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors; 4. devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

5. identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior 6. management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal.

7. whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors. 8. recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

(i) Meetings and Attendance:

During the year 2023-24, one meeting of the Committee was held all of which were attended by all members.

(ii) Nomination and remuneration Policy:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed and adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://patronexim.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NOMINATION-AND-REMUNERATION-POLICY-1.pdf Salient features of the policy dealing with nomination and remuneration are as under:

Nomination

I. The Committee shall identify and ascertain the following criteria for the appointment to the positions of Director, KMP and Senior Management i. possess the highest ethics, integrity, value

II. Be willing to devote sufficient time and energy

III. Have demonstrated high level of leadership and vision

IV. not have direct/indirect conflict with present or potential business/ operations of the Company

V. Have expertise and relevant experience (In exceptional circumstances, specialization / expertise in unrelated areas may also be considered) Have the balance and maturity of judgment

VI. The Committee shall have discretion to consider and fix any other criteria or norms for selection of the most suitable candidate/s for appointing him/her as Directors of the Company.

VII. A potential candidate being considered for appointment to a position should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position. The Committee shall review qualifications, expertise and experience commensurate to the requirement for the positions. The Committee will insist on the highest standards of ethical and moral qualities to be possessed by such persons as are considered eligible for the positions.

VIII. The Committee shall determine the suitability of appointment of a person to the Board of Directors of the Company by ascertaining whether the fit and proper criteria are met by the candidate in the opinion of the Committee.

IX. The Committee may recommend appropriate induction & training programme for any or all of the appointees.

X. The Company shall normally not appoint or continue the employment of any person as Whole Time Director, KMP or Senior Management Personnel who has attained the superannuation age as per the policy of the Company.

XI. The Committee shall make recommendations to the Board concerning any matters relating to the continuation in office of any director at any time including the suspension or termination of service of a director subject to the provisions of law and the respective service contract.

XII. The Committee may recommend any necessary changes in the Policy to the Board, from time to time.\

XIII. The Company should ensure that the person so appointed as Director/ Independent Director, KMP, Senior Management Personnel shall not be disqualified under the Companies Act, 2013, rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force.

XIV. The Director/Independent Director/Senior Management Personnel/KMP shall be appointed as per the procedure laid down under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force.

XV. The company shall familiarize the independent directors with the company, including their roles, rights, responsibilities in the company, nature of the industry in which the company operates, business model of the company, etc., through various programs/deliberation.

XVI. Process for Identification / Appointment of Directors:

i. Board members may (formally or informally) suggest any potential person to the Chairman of the Company meeting the above criteria. If the Chairman deems fit, necessary recommendation shall be made by him to the NRC.

ii. Chairman of the Company can himself also refer any potential person meeting the above criteria to the NRC.

iii. NRC will process the matter and recommend such proposal to the Board.

iv. Board will consider such proposal on merit and decide suitably.

Remuneration:

The level and composition of remuneration to be paid to the CMD/ Managing Director, Whole-Time Director(s), KMPs, Senior Management Personnel and other employees shall be reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors, KMPs, Senior Management and other employees of the company. The relationship of remuneration to performance should be clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks which are unambiguously laid down and communicated and should encourage meeting of appropriate performance benchmarks. The remuneration should also involve a balance between fixed and incentive / performance related pay reflecting achievement of short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and meeting its goals.

The Committee considers, inter alia, the following criteria while deciding the remuneration;

I. The trend prevalent in the similar industry, nature and size of business is kept in view and given due weightage to arrive at a competitive quantum of remuneration.

II. II. Following criteria are also to be considered:-

i. Critical responsibilities and duties handled;

ii. Time & efforts devoted;

iii. Value addition;

iv. Profitability of the Company & growth of its business;

v. Qualification, experience, skills, and tenure of services in the Company Analysing each and every position and skills for fixing the remuneration yardstick;

CMD/ MD/ WTD: Besides the above Criteria, the Remuneration/ Compensation/ Commission / PRP / Bonus etc. to be paid to CMD/ MD/ WTD shall be governed as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder or any other enactment for the time being in force as also by Company policy.

Non-Executive Directors/ Independent Directors: The Non-Executive / Independent Directors may receive sitting fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee thereof. Provided that the amount of fees shall be such as determined by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Shareholders approval by way of special resolution is necessary on annual basis, where the annual remuneration payable to a single Non-executive Director exceeds 50% of total remuneration payable to all Non-Executive Directors put together. Further, sitting fees payable for attending meeting as per Board approval will not be considered as remuneration here.

Senior Management Personnel / KMPs: The Remuneration to be paid to Senior Management Personnel / KMPs shall be based on the remuneration policy of the Company and the experience, qualification and expertise of the related personnel and shall be decided by the CMD/ Managing Director (for KMPs other than those who are at the WTD / Board level) of the Company as per the internal process in consonance with the limits, if any, prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder or any other enactment for the time being in force.

Other Employees: The power to decide structure of remuneration for other employees has been designed in the Remuneration policy and implementation of the same is to be ensured by CMD/ MD of the Company or any other personnel that the CMD / Managing Director may deem fit to delegate.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and in view of the compliance of the Corporate Governance Provisions, and proposed applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 vide board resolution dated December 12, 2022.

The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of Members Category Designation 1. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel Non-Executive Director Chairman 2. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel Independent Director Member 3. Om Prakash Agrawal Independent Director Member

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The scope and function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

1. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc.

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders.

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

4. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company.

(i) Meetings and Attendance:

During the year 2023-24, one meeting of the Committee was held all of which were attended by all members.

DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

There were no outstanding shares lying in the demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account and therefore, disclosure relating to the same is not applicable.

FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 134(3)(p) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out the annual evaluation of Individual Directors of the Company; and the Board of Directors has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of performance of the Board and itsCommittees and Independent Directors . Further, Independent Directors also reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Director and Board as a Whole and performance of the Chairman. The evaluation sheet for evaluation of Board, committees and Directors/Chairman were circulated to the respective meetings of the Board, Nomination and remuneration Committee and Independent Directors Separate Meeting. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on March 30, 2024 to consider the performance evaluation in accordance with Schedule IV of the CompaniesAct, 2013

The performance of the Board is evaluated based on composition of the Board, its committees, performance of duties and obligations, governance issues etc. The performance of the committees is evaluated based on adequacy of terms of reference of the Committee, fulfilment of key responsibilities, frequency and effectiveness of meetings etc. The performance of individual Directors and Chairman was also carried out in terms of adherence to code of conduct, participation in board meetings, implementing corporate governance practices etc.

The Independent Directors are evaluated based on their participation and contribution, commitment, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidentialityand independence of behaviour and judgement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached to this Report as"Annexure A".

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is attached as "Annexure B" to this report.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2024, the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditors:

The shareholders, at their first AGM held on September 30, 2023, approved the appointment of M/s. JM Patel & Bros, Chartered Accountants for a term of five consecutive years period of 5 (five) years in relation to FY 2023-24, till FY 2027-28.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The report given by the Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report. There were no qualifications, reservations, and adverse remark or Disclaimer given by the Statutory Auditors in their Report.

Reporting of frauds by Auditors:

During the year under review, the Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act, committed against the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee or the Board, the details of which would be required to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof, the Company has appointed M/s B.S. Vyas & Associates PractisingCompany Secretar y, Ahmedabad to conduct a Secretarial Audit for the year 2023 - 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as "Annexure C" to this Boards Report. The secretarial audit report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

COST AUDITOR:

Since the Company is in trading business, the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof are not applicable.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Board had appointed M/s. Babubhai Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNALS:

There was no material order passed by Regulators/Courts/Tribunals during the year under review impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Chapter V of the Companies Act 2013 and rules there under.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company adheres to the best Corporate Governance practices and always works in the best interest of its stakeholders. The Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Further, the Company is listed on BSE SME Platform and as such pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Regulations 17 to 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees or investments, if any, made during the Financial Year 2023-24, are disclosed in the notes attached to and forming part of the Financial Statements of the Company, prepared for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Clause (c) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, which states:

a) in the Preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit /loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Company has in place proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with size and nature of business. The Company has an Audit Committee headed by the Independent Director, inter-alia, to oversee companys financial reporting process, disclosure of financial information, and reviewing the performance of statutory and internal auditors with management.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All the Related Party Transactions which were entered into during the Financial Year 2023-24 were at arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Further, details of material related party transactions as required to be provided in format of AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of this report as "Annexure D".

ANNUAL RETURN:

As per the requirement of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, as amended from time to time, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is available on the website of the Company in the Annual Return section at https:// https://patronexim.com/investors/.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) Report is included in this Report as "Annexure E".

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has in place a policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment", through which the Company addresses complaints of sexual harassment at the all workplaces. The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, there were no incidences/complaint reported under said Act.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND ITS POLICY:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the Meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a whistle blower policy/ Vigil mechanism in compliance with the provision of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and Directors about the unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Company provides adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The Board has approved the policy for vigil mechanism which is available on the website of the Company at https://patronexim.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/vigil-mechanism-and-whistle-blower-policy-1.pdf.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/ PENDING AGAINST THE COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the Business of the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors thank all the esteemed shareholders, customers, suppliers and business associates for their faith, trust and confidence reposed in the Company and express appreciation to the Workers, Executive Staff and Team Members at all levels.