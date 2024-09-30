This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 07, 2024 has fixed the date to convene Second Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OC/OVAM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Kindly find enclosed revised scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)