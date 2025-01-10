Patron Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Nov-2022
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.18
23.18
15
5.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.96
15.29
1.26
0
Net Worth
39.14
38.47
16.26
5.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.03
6.18
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.4
38.5
22.44
5.34
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.67
8.67
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.45
29.51
22.32
10.94
Inventories
2.36
3.3
5.66
3.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.13
13.97
17.82
7.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.89
12.22
0.88
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-4.78
0.88
-0.94
-4.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.15
-0.86
-1.1
4.96
Cash
0.27
0.3
0.11
0.01
Total Assets
39.4
38.49
22.44
10.96
