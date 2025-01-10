iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patron Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

7.55
(-0.66%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patron Exim Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Nov-2022Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.18

23.18

15

5.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.96

15.29

1.26

0

Net Worth

39.14

38.47

16.26

5.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0.26

0.03

6.18

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.4

38.5

22.44

5.34

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.67

8.67

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

30.45

29.51

22.32

10.94

Inventories

2.36

3.3

5.66

3.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.13

13.97

17.82

7.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

23.89

12.22

0.88

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-4.78

0.88

-0.94

-4.96

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.15

-0.86

-1.1

4.96

Cash

0.27

0.3

0.11

0.01

Total Assets

39.4

38.49

22.44

10.96

Patron Exim : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Patron Exim Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.