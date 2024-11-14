|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Kindly find the enclosed disclsoure
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Patron Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find the enclosed disclsoure Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Kindly find the enclosed disclosure
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Patron Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and adopt Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors Report for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024 Attached herewith the financial results along with audit report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results and Audit Report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Intimation of Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of Ahmedabad City
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Cancellation of resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
