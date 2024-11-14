Patron Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and adopt Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors Report for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024 Attached herewith the financial results along with audit report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results and Audit Report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)