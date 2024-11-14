iifl-logo-icon 1
7.27
(-0.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Patron Exim CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Kindly find the enclosed disclsoure
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Patron Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find the enclosed disclsoure Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Kindly find the enclosed disclosure
Board Meeting29 May 202416 May 2024
Patron Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and adopt Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors Report for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024 Attached herewith the financial results along with audit report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results and Audit Report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202415 May 2024
Intimation of Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of Ahmedabad City
Board Meeting30 Jan 202430 Jan 2024
Cancellation of resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

