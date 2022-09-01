TO THE MEMBERS OF PAUL MERCHANTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PAUL MERCHANTS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that

the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 (current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Performed The company holds licenses issued by Reserve Bank of India to act as Authorized Dealer Category II for providing foreign exhchage services. The company derives its major revenue from sale and purchase of foreign exchange. Our key audit procedures around revenue recognition included, and not limited to, the following: The company has various branches spread throughout the country which deals in sale and purchase of foreign exchange. A customer can walk in to the branch and the currency is sold or purchased at the agreed upon rate after taking into consideration average buying rate of currency in hand and IBR (Interbanking rate). The company collects the KYC documents, copy of VISA etc along with FORM A2 as prescribed by RBI while making sale of currency. The invoice is raised only after completion of all the norms prescribed by RBI. • Obtained an understanding of and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal financial controls in relation to revenue recognition; The company charges service charges as well as GST separately while raising invoice and service charges are being shown separately in the balance sheet. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies of the Company including those relating to variable consideration, by evaluating compliance with the applicable accounting standards. Therefore, revenue is recognized when the invoice is raised upon sale of foreign exchange as well as service charges received on the same. • Selected samples of revenue transactions during the year and assessed the Companys timing of revenue recognition; The company maintains its currency stock by purchasing the same either from Retail customers or other AD dealers or licensed Full Fledged Money Changers. • Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognized during the year to identify any unusual and/or material variances. • Tested selected samples of revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognized in the appropriate financial period. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in respect of revenue recognition with the applicable standards. Recognition of revenue has been identified as a key audit matter due to the complexity and large volume of transactions generating revenue for the company, which results in increase in the risk of error in timing of revenue recognition. Since the company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator and therefore, there could be a risk of material misstatement in so far as revenue recognition is concerned.

Information Other than the Standalone Financials Statements and Auditors Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report and other connected reports forming part of the Annual Report of the Company but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports containing the other information as above are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the reports containing the other information if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Results

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

During the year ended 31st March 2023, the Company has transferred its entire stake in Horizon Remit SDN. BHD., Malaysia, Joint Venture Company ("JV") to M/s Al Jadeed Investment International SPC, Sultanate of Oman ("the buyer").

The company has represented and as per our perusal of the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the earlier shareholders of the JV including the company were to ensure that there was no outstanding non-current liability on books of the JV on the date of transfer to the buyer. In accordance with such terms, company was obligated to contribute a total amount of USD 121200 towards its share in the total outstanding liabilities of the JV. As such, company had instructed the buyer to transfer companys share of sale proceeds amounting to USD 34380 (Rs. 25,56,497/-) directly to the creditors of the JV while balance USD 86820 was to be discharged separately by the company.

The company had sought approval of the RBI for both such netting off to the extent of USD 34380 and outward remittance of balance USD 86280, however RBI had not acceded to Companys request vide communication dated 1.9.2022. Regarding the netting off of USD 34380, company has explained that payment outside India for discharge of debt is covered within the definition of repatriation as per Foreign Exchange Management (Realisation, Repatriation & Surrender of Foreign Exchange) Regulations, 2015 and therefore it shall again make an application to seek approval of RBI. Regarding balance USD 86820, the company has recognised an equivalent current liability, USD 86820 (Rs. 71,29,034/- as of 31.3.2023) in its standalone balance sheet for the year ended 31.3.2023. However, the payment of the same remains subject to approval from RBI upon fresh application to be made by the company. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies Auditors Report Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. With respect to reporting required under clause (g) of Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021 regarding maintenance of audit trail in accounting software, as per proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the requirement is mandatory for the company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023 and therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

v. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (v) and (vi) above contain any material mis-statement.

viii. Based on the representations received by us and audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not declared any dividend during the year and the same is as per provisions of Section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

For RAJIV GO EL & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Reg. No.- 011106N SD/- DATE: 23.05.2023 ROHIT GOEL (PARTNER) Place: CHANDIGARH M. No. 091756 UDIN: 23091756BGZDEB8461

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023:

(i)(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of the land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of company as at balance sheet date. The same includes the property at Mumbai whose carrying value as at 31st March 2023 amounted to Rs. 69.05 lakhs and in which case company has title to property in terms of agreement entered into with the developer however conveyance deed could not be executed till date due to board of the developer company being superseded as per procedure under IBC 2016. However, the company has represented that the agreement in question constitutes valid title deed and therefore our opinion in this regard is not qualified.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage of such physical verification was appropriate. Based on representations received by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books of accounts.

(b) That during the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on basis of security of current assets of the company. The quarterly statements filed by the company with bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has granted unsecured loan to its wholly owned Subsidiary Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited, covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The outstanding amount of Loan and interest thereon as on 31st March 2023 was Rs. 23738.62 Lakhs. Additionally, the company has also extended corporate guarantee to the extent of Rs. 32840.00 Lakhs in respect of credit facilities availed by such subsidiary from banks and other financial institutions. Further the aggregate amount of assets of the company (as recognized in balance sheet as of 31.03.2023) mortgaged with respect to credit facilities availed by the subsidiary amounted to Rs. 6247.9 lakhs (including book value of immovable properties amounting Rs. 4421.59 lakhs and fair value of investments amounting Rs. 1826.31 lakhs as per audited balance sheet as of 31.03.2023)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that, the terms and conditions of the aforesaid loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The aforesaid working capital limit have been made available to the subsidiary for 12 months which may be renewed for such further periods as may be agreed between the companies. The working capital limit constitute 100% of the loans granted to promoters and related parties.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that no amount has been overdue for more than 90 days

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans and / or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and securities as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute except for as stated in "Note 37 - Contingent Liabilities not provided for" of the financial statements of the company.

(viii) According to information and explanations provided to us, there is no transaction that is not recorded in the books of account which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loan of the company is being applied for the purpose it was taken for.

(d) In our opinion, funds raised for short term purposes are not being utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to information shared with us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to information shared and explanations given to us, company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate company.

(x) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term Loans during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report u/s 143(12) of Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors.

(c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to explanations and information received by us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports were taken in consideration by us while finalizing our audit.

(xv) In our Opinion and according to information and explanations provided to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year. Hence, reporting requirement under Clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) In our opinion and explanations provided to us, the company has not conducted NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The same is based upon our understanding that lending of money is not the principal business of the company and that the funds advanced during the year were only to wholly owned subsidiary.

(c) In our opinion and explanations provided to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC)as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India as part of its group and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) Upon examination of the cash flow statement of the company, we have concluded that the company had not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation by statutory auditor during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As per information shared with us by the management as well as per our audit procedures, the company has duly complied with CSR obligations and there is no unspent CSR amount at the end of the year.

(xxi) Upon examination of audit reports of companies whose financial statements have been consolidated with the company, there are no adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the said companies.

For RAJIV GOEL & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Reg. No.- 011106N DATE: 23.05.2023 SD/- Place: CHANDIGARH ROHIT GOEL (PARTNER) M. No. 091756 UDIN:23091756BGZDEB8461

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Paul Merchants Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Paul Merchants Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.