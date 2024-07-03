Summary

Paul Merchants Limited was incorporated with the name of Brite Agro Mills Limited on 13th July, 1984. Thereafter, the Company name got changed to Paul Merchants Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on 7th May, 1991. The Company commenced its operations in 1999. The Company holds licenses issued by Reserve Bank of India to act as Authorized Dealer Category II and is a prominent Sub-Agent of EBIX Money Express (P) Ltd for providing inbound International Money Transfer services. Further, the Company is an IATA accredited Travel Agency. For its quality systems and processes, the Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified, by United Registrar of Systems. After beginning with all kinds of Financial Services, it embarked upon Foreign Exchange services in 1995.Then, Company obtained a FFMC License and over a period of time, extended this service to a large number of its own Branch Offices. In the 2008, PML got its FFMC License upgraded to Authorized Dealer II. The Companys business constitutes three business verticals namely International Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange and Tours & Travels. Till now, the Company had been offering services of International Money Transfer as a Principal Agent of Western Union Financial Services, Inc., USA. With effect from 11-05-2017, the Company has started offering the same services as Indian Agent of Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc. USA doing business as Ria Financial Services as well.

Read More