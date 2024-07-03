SectorFinance
Open₹1,009.25
Prev. Close₹989.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.4
Day's High₹1,038
Day's Low₹971.3
52 Week's High₹1,479.9
52 Week's Low₹746.9
Book Value₹1,560.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)306.86
P/E19.5
EPS50.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
1.03
1.03
1.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
473.18
449.32
423.51
403.16
Net Worth
476.26
450.35
424.54
404.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2,992.61
2,463.55
2,163.7
2,002.27
yoy growth (%)
21.47
13.85
8.06
24.24
Raw materials
-2,848.17
-2,310.65
-2,021.58
-1,859.86
As % of sales
95.17
93.79
93.43
92.88
Employee costs
-32.95
-32.75
-30.58
-30.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
33.28
31.51
24.83
24.87
Depreciation
-2.9
-2.82
-2.9
-1.96
Tax paid
-20.56
-11.1
-8.27
-8.39
Working capital
7.53
18.8
-70.54
65.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.47
13.85
8.06
24.24
Op profit growth
4.42
16.97
4.06
-2.74
EBIT growth
4.77
22.77
2.2
-4.06
Net profit growth
-39.02
28.72
-3.74
-3.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,667.91
7,010.9
5,365.03
3,035.08
5,401.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,667.91
7,010.9
5,365.03
3,035.08
5,401.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.71
1.91
3.71
7.61
4.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ajay Arora
Independent Director
Arjun Pandurang Ghugal
Independent Director
Sarita Rani Bansal
Whole-time Director
Dharam Pal Sharma
Independent Director
Vigyan Arora
Independent Director
Dilbag Singh Sidhu
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sat Paul Bansal
Managing Director
Rajneesh Bansal
Company Secretary
Hardam Singh
Director
Inder Sain Negi
Director
Jeewan Lal Negi
Whole Time Director
Ritesh Vaid
Summary
Paul Merchants Limited was incorporated with the name of Brite Agro Mills Limited on 13th July, 1984. Thereafter, the Company name got changed to Paul Merchants Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on 7th May, 1991. The Company commenced its operations in 1999. The Company holds licenses issued by Reserve Bank of India to act as Authorized Dealer Category II and is a prominent Sub-Agent of EBIX Money Express (P) Ltd for providing inbound International Money Transfer services. Further, the Company is an IATA accredited Travel Agency. For its quality systems and processes, the Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified, by United Registrar of Systems. After beginning with all kinds of Financial Services, it embarked upon Foreign Exchange services in 1995.Then, Company obtained a FFMC License and over a period of time, extended this service to a large number of its own Branch Offices. In the 2008, PML got its FFMC License upgraded to Authorized Dealer II. The Companys business constitutes three business verticals namely International Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange and Tours & Travels. Till now, the Company had been offering services of International Money Transfer as a Principal Agent of Western Union Financial Services, Inc., USA. With effect from 11-05-2017, the Company has started offering the same services as Indian Agent of Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc. USA doing business as Ria Financial Services as well.
The Paul Merchants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹995 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paul Merchants Ltd is ₹306.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paul Merchants Ltd is 19.5 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paul Merchants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paul Merchants Ltd is ₹746.9 and ₹1479.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paul Merchants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.86%, 3 Years at 21.47%, 1 Year at -14.44%, 6 Month at 16.59%, 3 Month at 8.44% and 1 Month at 4.50%.
