iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paul Merchants Ltd Share Price

995
(0.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,009.25
  • Day's High1,038
  • 52 Wk High1,479.9
  • Prev. Close989.45
  • Day's Low971.3
  • 52 Wk Low 746.9
  • Turnover (lac)11.4
  • P/E19.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,560.77
  • EPS50.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)306.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Paul Merchants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,009.25

Prev. Close

989.45

Turnover(Lac.)

11.4

Day's High

1,038

Day's Low

971.3

52 Week's High

1,479.9

52 Week's Low

746.9

Book Value

1,560.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

306.86

P/E

19.5

EPS

50.75

Divi. Yield

0

Paul Merchants Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Paul Merchants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Paul Merchants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 25.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Paul Merchants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

1.03

1.03

1.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

473.18

449.32

423.51

403.16

Net Worth

476.26

450.35

424.54

404.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2,992.61

2,463.55

2,163.7

2,002.27

yoy growth (%)

21.47

13.85

8.06

24.24

Raw materials

-2,848.17

-2,310.65

-2,021.58

-1,859.86

As % of sales

95.17

93.79

93.43

92.88

Employee costs

-32.95

-32.75

-30.58

-30.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

33.28

31.51

24.83

24.87

Depreciation

-2.9

-2.82

-2.9

-1.96

Tax paid

-20.56

-11.1

-8.27

-8.39

Working capital

7.53

18.8

-70.54

65.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.47

13.85

8.06

24.24

Op profit growth

4.42

16.97

4.06

-2.74

EBIT growth

4.77

22.77

2.2

-4.06

Net profit growth

-39.02

28.72

-3.74

-3.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,667.91

7,010.9

5,365.03

3,035.08

5,401.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,667.91

7,010.9

5,365.03

3,035.08

5,401.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.71

1.91

3.71

7.61

4.96

View Annually Results

Paul Merchants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Paul Merchants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ajay Arora

Independent Director

Arjun Pandurang Ghugal

Independent Director

Sarita Rani Bansal

Whole-time Director

Dharam Pal Sharma

Independent Director

Vigyan Arora

Independent Director

Dilbag Singh Sidhu

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sat Paul Bansal

Managing Director

Rajneesh Bansal

Company Secretary

Hardam Singh

Director

Inder Sain Negi

Director

Jeewan Lal Negi

Whole Time Director

Ritesh Vaid

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paul Merchants Ltd

Summary

Paul Merchants Limited was incorporated with the name of Brite Agro Mills Limited on 13th July, 1984. Thereafter, the Company name got changed to Paul Merchants Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on 7th May, 1991. The Company commenced its operations in 1999. The Company holds licenses issued by Reserve Bank of India to act as Authorized Dealer Category II and is a prominent Sub-Agent of EBIX Money Express (P) Ltd for providing inbound International Money Transfer services. Further, the Company is an IATA accredited Travel Agency. For its quality systems and processes, the Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified, by United Registrar of Systems. After beginning with all kinds of Financial Services, it embarked upon Foreign Exchange services in 1995.Then, Company obtained a FFMC License and over a period of time, extended this service to a large number of its own Branch Offices. In the 2008, PML got its FFMC License upgraded to Authorized Dealer II. The Companys business constitutes three business verticals namely International Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange and Tours & Travels. Till now, the Company had been offering services of International Money Transfer as a Principal Agent of Western Union Financial Services, Inc., USA. With effect from 11-05-2017, the Company has started offering the same services as Indian Agent of Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc. USA doing business as Ria Financial Services as well.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Paul Merchants Ltd share price today?

The Paul Merchants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹995 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paul Merchants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paul Merchants Ltd is ₹306.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paul Merchants Ltd is 19.5 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paul Merchants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paul Merchants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paul Merchants Ltd is ₹746.9 and ₹1479.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paul Merchants Ltd?

Paul Merchants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.86%, 3 Years at 21.47%, 1 Year at -14.44%, 6 Month at 16.59%, 3 Month at 8.44% and 1 Month at 4.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paul Merchants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paul Merchants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.65 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 25.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Paul Merchants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.