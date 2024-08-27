|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 INTIMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, EVOTING AND BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Information of Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Submission of Consolidated Scrutinizers Report and Final outcome in respect of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.