|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.43
13.87
Op profit growth
4.91
19.07
EBIT growth
5.32
25.02
Net profit growth
-38.39
33.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.13
1.31
1.26
EBIT margin
1.22
1.4
1.28
Net profit margin
0.41
0.82
0.7
RoCE
22.19
23.04
RoNW
2.17
3.96
RoA
1.9
3.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
123.55
198.13
148.63
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
93.35
169.97
119.68
Book value per share
1,452.23
1,349.12
1,151.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.06
4.92
P/CEPS
12
5.73
P/B
0.77
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
6.83
6.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-61.64
-35.21
-34.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.72
6.82
Inventory days
0.51
0.46
Creditor days
-3.43
-4.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.47
-10.51
-7.84
Net debt / equity
-0.5
-0.38
-0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-2.2
-1.63
-1.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.11
-93.7
-93.35
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.35
-1.44
Other costs
-2.62
-3.62
-3.93
