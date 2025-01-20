iifl-logo-icon 1
Paul Merchants Ltd Key Ratios

1,045
(8.25%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:16:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paul Merchants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.43

13.87

Op profit growth

4.91

19.07

EBIT growth

5.32

25.02

Net profit growth

-38.39

33.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.13

1.31

1.26

EBIT margin

1.22

1.4

1.28

Net profit margin

0.41

0.82

0.7

RoCE

22.19

23.04

RoNW

2.17

3.96

RoA

1.9

3.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

123.55

198.13

148.63

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

93.35

169.97

119.68

Book value per share

1,452.23

1,349.12

1,151.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.06

4.92

P/CEPS

12

5.73

P/B

0.77

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

6.83

6.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-61.64

-35.21

-34.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.72

6.82

Inventory days

0.51

0.46

Creditor days

-3.43

-4.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.47

-10.51

-7.84

Net debt / equity

-0.5

-0.38

-0.35

Net debt / op. profit

-2.2

-1.63

-1.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.11

-93.7

-93.35

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.35

-1.44

Other costs

-2.62

-3.62

-3.93

