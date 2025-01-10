Paul Merchants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
1.03
1.03
1.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
473.18
449.32
423.51
403.16
Net Worth
476.26
450.35
424.54
404.19
Minority Interest
Debt
13.54
19.71
9.59
5.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0
0.37
0.12
Total Liabilities
490
470.06
434.5
409.47
Fixed Assets
60.79
57.15
58.31
59.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
237.32
189.53
196.08
203.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.26
2.26
2.2
2.28
Networking Capital
168.33
203.85
164.5
134.87
Inventories
8.17
5.61
4.8
4.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.1
4.93
2.71
2.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
208.3
249.4
194.16
145.86
Sundry Creditors
-6.07
-1.69
-0.99
-0.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-47.17
-54.4
-36.18
-17.48
Cash
21.32
17.26
13.41
9.66
Total Assets
490.02
470.05
434.5
409.47
