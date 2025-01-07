Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2,992.61
2,463.55
2,163.7
2,002.27
yoy growth (%)
21.47
13.85
8.06
24.24
Raw materials
-2,848.17
-2,310.65
-2,021.58
-1,859.86
As % of sales
95.17
93.79
93.43
92.88
Employee costs
-32.95
-32.75
-30.58
-30.16
As % of sales
1.1
1.32
1.41
1.5
Other costs
-77.55
-87.65
-83.76
-85.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.59
3.55
3.87
4.27
Operating profit
33.92
32.48
27.77
26.68
OPM
1.13
1.31
1.28
1.33
Depreciation
-2.9
-2.82
-2.9
-1.96
Interest expense
-3.18
-3.28
-3.52
-2.86
Other income
5.45
5.14
3.47
3.01
Profit before tax
33.28
31.51
24.83
24.87
Taxes
-20.56
-11.1
-8.27
-8.39
Tax rate
-61.79
-35.21
-33.33
-33.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.71
20.41
16.55
16.47
Exceptional items
-0.26
0
-0.69
0
Net profit
12.45
20.41
15.86
16.47
yoy growth (%)
-39.02
28.72
-3.74
-3.72
NPM
0.41
0.82
0.73
0.82
