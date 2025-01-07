iifl-logo-icon 1
Paul Merchants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

994.95
(2.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paul Merchants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2,992.61

2,463.55

2,163.7

2,002.27

yoy growth (%)

21.47

13.85

8.06

24.24

Raw materials

-2,848.17

-2,310.65

-2,021.58

-1,859.86

As % of sales

95.17

93.79

93.43

92.88

Employee costs

-32.95

-32.75

-30.58

-30.16

As % of sales

1.1

1.32

1.41

1.5

Other costs

-77.55

-87.65

-83.76

-85.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.59

3.55

3.87

4.27

Operating profit

33.92

32.48

27.77

26.68

OPM

1.13

1.31

1.28

1.33

Depreciation

-2.9

-2.82

-2.9

-1.96

Interest expense

-3.18

-3.28

-3.52

-2.86

Other income

5.45

5.14

3.47

3.01

Profit before tax

33.28

31.51

24.83

24.87

Taxes

-20.56

-11.1

-8.27

-8.39

Tax rate

-61.79

-35.21

-33.33

-33.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.71

20.41

16.55

16.47

Exceptional items

-0.26

0

-0.69

0

Net profit

12.45

20.41

15.86

16.47

yoy growth (%)

-39.02

28.72

-3.74

-3.72

NPM

0.41

0.82

0.73

0.82

