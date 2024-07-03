Paul Merchants Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,765.43
5,313.29
3,966.26
1,986.38
4,056.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,765.43
5,313.29
3,966.26
1,986.38
4,056.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.11
1.26
2.94
6.44
4.66
Total Income
5,771.54
5,314.55
3,969.2
1,992.82
4,061.52
Total Expenditure
5,676.45
5,249.56
3,918.52
1,957.33
4,030.87
PBIDT
95.09
64.99
50.68
35.49
30.65
Interest
30.36
13.55
7.77
2.26
1.86
PBDT
64.72
51.44
42.91
33.23
28.79
Depreciation
4.2
2.76
2.35
2.19
2.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.09
13.21
10.03
6.62
6
Deferred Tax
0.14
-0.1
0.18
-0.03
1.24
Reported Profit After Tax
45.29
35.56
30.35
24.45
19.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.29
35.58
30.35
24.02
19.05
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.23
0
-0.48
0
-1.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.52
35.58
30.83
24.02
20.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
146.85
346.09
295.26
233.48
185.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.08
1.03
1.03
1.03
1.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.64
1.22
1.27
1.78
0.75
PBDTM(%)
1.12
0.96
1.08
1.67
0.7
PATM(%)
0.78
0.66
0.76
1.23
0.47
