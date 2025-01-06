iifl-logo-icon 1
Paul Merchants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Paul Merchants Ltd

Paul Merchants FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

33.28

31.51

24.83

24.87

Depreciation

-2.9

-2.82

-2.9

-1.96

Tax paid

-20.56

-11.1

-8.27

-8.39

Working capital

7.53

18.8

-70.54

65.12

Other operating items

Operating

17.35

36.39

-56.88

79.63

Capital expenditure

2.49

12.57

21.13

4.94

Free cash flow

19.84

48.96

-35.75

84.57

Equity raised

276.59

235.76

204.37

171.76

Investing

2.13

5.36

-2.23

0.79

Financing

1.8

6.34

-69.41

70.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

300.37

296.42

96.97

327.29

QUICKLINKS FOR Paul Merchants Ltd

