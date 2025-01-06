Paul Merchants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
33.28
31.51
24.83
24.87
Depreciation
-2.9
-2.82
-2.9
-1.96
Tax paid
-20.56
-11.1
-8.27
-8.39
Working capital
7.53
18.8
-70.54
65.12
Other operating items
Operating
17.35
36.39
-56.88
79.63
Capital expenditure
2.49
12.57
21.13
4.94
Free cash flow
19.84
48.96
-35.75
84.57
Equity raised
276.59
235.76
204.37
171.76
Investing
2.13
5.36
-2.23
0.79
Financing
1.8
6.34
-69.41
70.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
300.37
296.42
96.97
327.29
